Lanka Premier League 2023 Points Table: Updated Standings after Colombo Strikers vs B-Love Kandy, Match 18

Colombo Strikers, on Sunday, August 13, defeated B-Love Kandy by nine runs in Match 18 of the LPL 2023 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Despite the win, Niroshan Dickwella’s men stayed at the bottom of the table with six points and a net run rate of -0.672.

With one match left, the Strikers are still in contention to make their way through to the next round. The Strikers also ended a four-match winning streak for Kandy, who are yet to cement their spot in the top two.

Earlier in the day, Galle Titans defeated Thisara Perera’s Jaffna Kings by seven wickets. The Kings are through to the playoffs, but now need to win three matches in a row to win the title. The Titans, with the win, stayed in fourth spot in the table.

Colombo Strikers beat B-Love Kandy to keep playoff hopes alive in LPL 2023 match

After opting to bat first, the Strikers scored 169 for the loss of nine wickets in 20 overs. Pathum Nissanka was their star batter after he racked up 51 runs off 38 balls with the help of four fours and a six.

Nipun Dhananjaya played a handy knock of 40 off 29 while batting at No. 4. Angelo Mathews, Isuru Udana, and Wanindu Hasaranga picked up two wickets apiece for Kandy. Nuwan Pradeep picked up the all-important wicket of Mohammad Nawaz.

Kandy lost wickets at regular intervals in their run-chase and finished at 160 for eight in 20 overs. Hasaranga tried his heart out by scoring 40 runs off 21 balls with six fours and one six, but his valiant efforts went in vain.

Matheesha Pathirana and Jeffrey Vandersay picked up two wickets apiece for the Strikers. With 18 runs needed off the last over, Ashen Bandara started with a four, but Pathirana showed nerves of steel to take the Strikers home.