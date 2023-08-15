Lanka Premier League 2023 Points Table: Updated Standings after Colombo Strikers vs Galle Titans, Match 20

Before their last league match, Galle Titans were in danger of getting knocked out of LPL 2023. However, they not only made their way through to the playoffs, but also finished in the top two. They will face Dambulla Aura in the Qualifier 1 on Thursday, August 17.

Kandy, who were placed second earlier, dropped to third and will now face Thisara Perera’s Jaffna Kings in the Eliminator. On Tuesday, August 15, the Titans defeated Colombo Strikers by eight wickets and knocked them out of the competition.

Galle Titans hammer Colombo Strikers in must-win LPL 2023 match

After being put in to bat first, the Strikers were bowled out for just 74 runs in 15.4 overs. Lahiru Udara, Nipun Dhananjaya, Nuwanidu Fernando and Muhammad Nawaz got into double digits, but failed to make their starts count. Babar Azam, who scored a hundred earlier this month, played 12 balls for six runs before losing his wicket to Lahiru Kumara.

Tabraiz Shamsi was the pick of the bowlers for Galle Titans, finishing with figures of 4-0-20-4. Seekkuge Prasanna was also highly impressive as he cleaned up the tail by getting the wickets of Chamika Karunaratne, Shoriful Islam, and Jeffrey Vandersay. Apart from dismissing Babar Azam, Kumara also accounted for the prized scalp of Pathum Nissanka.

The Titans chased down the target with 11.3 overs left in their innings. Litton Das, who made his debut in the LPL, failed to make an impression as he was dismissed after scoring just one run off four deliveries. Bhanuka Rajapaksa fell prey to off-spinner Iftikhar Ahmed.

Opening batter Lasith Croospulle showed positive intent, hitting four fours and three sixes on his way to scoring 42 runs off 25 balls. Shakib Al Hasan also stayed unbeaten on 17 runs off 15 balls with two fours.

The duo put on a partnership of 56 runs for the third wicket to take the Titans past the finish line in 8.3 overs.