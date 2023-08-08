Lanka Premier League 2023 Points Table: Updated Standings after Colombo Strikers vs Jaffna Kings, Match 13

Jaffna Kings, on Tuesday, August 8, defeated Colombo Strikers by six wickets in Match No.13 of the LPL 2023. With the win, the Kings, led by Thisara Perera, moved third in the table with six points and a net run rate of +0.288 thanks to victories in three out of five matches.

The Strikers, on the other hand, dropped to fourth in the table after the defeat. Earlier in the day, Wanindu Hasaranga’s B-Love Kandy defeated Galle Titans by 89 runs and continued their impressive form in the tournament.

Kandy, who were once languishing at the bottom, claimed the top spot with six points and a net run rate of +0.498 thanks to wins in three out of five matches. The Titans, who once held the top spot, slipped right down to the bottom with four points and a net run rate of -0.740.

Jaffna Kings secure comprehensive win against Colombo Strikers in LPL 2023 match

After opting to bat first, the Strikers got off to a decent start thanks to a partnership of 57 runs off seven overs between Pathum Nissanka (36) and Babar Azam (24). But after both batters perished in a space of 13 balls, the innings lost momentum and the Strikers finished with 146 for the loss of eight wickets.

The run-chase was straightforward for the Kings, who romped home with 33 balls left in their innings. Nishan Madushka was the standout batter for the Kings after he scored 46 runs off 32 balls with three fours and as many sixes.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, scored 39 runs off 21 balls. Towhid Hridoy, who played his last match of this season, hit three fours to stay not out on 14 off nine balls.