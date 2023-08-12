Lanka Premier League 2023 Points Table: Updated Standings after Galle Titans vs Dambulla Aura, Match 16

Dambulla Aura, on Friday, August 11, defeated Galle Titans by seven wickets in Match No.16 of the LPL 2023. With the win, the Aura moved to the top of the table with eight points and a net run rate of +0.469 thanks to wins in four out of six matches.

Having won three matches in a row, the Aura will be high on confidence going into their remaining matches.

The Titans, on the other hand, are languishing at the bottom of the table with four points and a net run rate of -0.778 thanks to wins in two out of six matches.

Avishka Fernando powers Dambulla Aura to victory over Galle Titans in LPL 2023 match

After being put in to bat first, the Titans huffed and puffed their way to 133 for the loss of nine wickets in 20 overs. Skipper Dasun Shanaka was their standout batter after he scored 36 runs off 26 balls with the help of five fours.

Tim Seifert, Chad Bowes, Shakib Al Hasan, and Sohan de Livera got into double figures but failed to make their starts count.

Dushan Hemantha was the pick of the bowlers for the Aura after he finished with decent figures of 4-0-31-2. He got the crucial wickets of Bowes and Ashan Priyanjan.

Avishka Fernando and Kusal Mendis set the platform for the Aura in the run-chase. The duo put on 47 runs for the opening wicket off 7.5 overs. Although Lahiru Kumara got the wickets of Mendis and Sadeera Samarawickrama, Fernando did not give his wicket away.

Fernando stayed not out on 70 runs off 49 balls with the help of three fours and as many sixes. The Aura, in the end, romped home with 14 balls left in their innings. They will now be looking to secure another win and get one step closer to the playoffs.