Lanka Premier League 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Galle Titans vs Jaffna Kings, Match 7

Jaffna Kings, on Friday, August 4, defeated Galle Titans by eight wickets in Match No.7 of the LPL 2023. With the win, the Kings went to the top of the table with four points and a net run rate of +0.894, thanks to wins in two out of three matches.

The Titans, who were on top of the table before the game, slipped to second with four points and a net run rate of +0.412. Earlier in the day, B-Love Kandy defeated Dambulla Aura by seven wickets and registered their maiden win this season.

Hridoy, Wellalage shine as Kings beat Titans in LPL 2023 match

After opting to bat first, the Titans were restricted to 117 for the loss of nine wickets. Left-arm spinner Dunith Wellalage was the star bowler for the Kings as he finished with stupendous figures of 4-0-10-4. He got the crucial wickets of Shevon Daniel, Tim Seifert, Shakib Al Hasan, and Lahiru Samarakoon.

Dasun Shanaka was the standout batter for the Titans after he scored 30 runs off 24 balls with the help of two fours and as many sixes. Nandre Burger was impressive after he accounted for two crucial scalps. Maheesh Theekshana, Charith Asalanka, and Nuwan Thushara got one scalp apiece.

The Kings lost the wicket of Asalanka early in the run-chase, but Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Towhid Hridoy made sure that the Titans were not allowed to get a foothold back into the contest.

Gurbaz scored 54 runs off 39 balls with three fours and five sixes. Hridoy continued his impressive form as he stayed unbeaten on 44 off 23 with two fours and four sixes.

The duo was severe on off-spinner Akila Dananjaya, who leaked 45 runs in 2.4 overs. Shakib picked up two wickets, of Gurbaz and Asalanka, but he did not get much support from the other bowlers.