Lanka Premier League 2023 Points Table: Updated Standings after Jaffna Kings vs B-Love Kandy, Match 9

B-Love Kandy started their campaign with two defeats on the trot in LPL 2023. But the team, captained by Wanindu Hasaranga, has well and truly found their rhythm. Having won their last two matches, they are placed fourth in the table with four points and a net run rate of -0.562 thanks to wins in two out of four matches.

On Saturday, August 5, Kandy defeated the Jaffna Kings by eight wickets at the Pallekele International Stadium. With the Kings’ loss, the Galle Titans regained their No.1 spot in the points table. The Kings are third in the table with four points and a net run rate of -0.068.

Wanindu Hasaranga's all-round brilliance stuns Kings

Wanindu Hasaranga was not quite at his best in the first three games for Kandy in the ongoing edition of the LPL. But the captain led from the front against the Kings and won the Player of the Match award for his all-round show.

Hasaranga finished with figures of 4-0-9-3 and helped his team restrict the Kings to 117. The ace spinner also picked up his 200th wicket in T20 cricket when he dismissed Maheesh Theekshana.

Thereafter, Hasaranga put on an absolute show with the bat in hand. He batted at No.3 and made sure that Kandy chased down the target with seven overs left in their innings.

Hasaranga scored an unbeaten 52 off 22 balls with the help of five fours and three sixes. Fakhar Zaman also played his part by scoring 42 off 39 before Theekshana accounted for his wicket. Dinesh Chandimal also impressed with three fours in his knock.

Kandy are next set to lock horns with the Titans on Tuesday, August 8 in Pallekele.