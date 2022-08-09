Lanka Premier League (LPL) season 3 to begin from December 6th

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has officially rescheduled the third season of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) to December. The third edition of the T20 tournament, initially scheduled for August, will begin on December 6, owing to the economic crisis currently afflicting the island country.

The country's economic and political turmoil forced the tournament's postponement previously, too, as the sponsors felt August was not the ideal time. Later, the board also shifted the Asia Cup from Sri Lanka to the UAE, citing an uncertain security situation in the nation.

LPL tournament organizer Samantha Dodanwela issued the following statement during a media briefing, as quoted by ESPN Cricinfo.

"It's my pleasure to announce that the LPL will be held from 6th to 23rd December."

The five-team competition's official promoter, IPG, confirmed the news via Twitter. Dodanwela also explained the purpose of holding the ongoing SLC Invitational T20 tournament, saying that it will aid the national selectors in picking the squad for the T20 World Cup in Australia, set for October-November 2022.

As far as the its draft goes, tournament organizers can hold a fresh draft or go ahead with as many of the available cricketers as possible. Only the slots occupied by any unavailable foreign players will be re-drafted.

Given Sri Lanka's international cricket schedule, the tournament will likely take place between the two-Test series against West Indies at home in November and an away ODI series against India in December-January. Thus, all-format players face a jampacked schedule until July till next year, leading up to the 50-over World Cup in India in October 2023.

Jaffna Kings are the defending champions of the LPL

Jaffna Kings have won both the editions of the event. (Credits: Twitter)

Meanwhile, the Jaffna Kings emerged triumphant - both in 2020 and 2021 - and defeated Galle Gladiators on those two occasions. Thisara Perera captained the franchise to victory in the two finals, while Shoaib Malik and Chaturanga de Silva bagged the Player of the Match awards.

#LPL2021 Champions! Thank you to all the team for all their hard work! All my sponsors and support team couldn’t do it without you . Thank you to everyone who has believed in us. Much love Champions! Thank you to all the team for all their hard work! All my sponsors and support team couldn’t do it without you . Thank you to everyone who has believed in us. Much love #LPL2021 https://t.co/wkKD4MVaEU

The three other teams participating are the Dambulla Giants, Kandy Falcons, and Colombo Stars.

