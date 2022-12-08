Lanka Premier League Points Table: Updated standings after Dambulla Aura vs Colombo Stars, Match 5

Colombo Stars opened their account in the ongoing Lanka Premier League edition with a nine-run win over Dambulla Aura in match 5. The Stars put up an exceptional effort with the ball in their defence of a 165-run total and successfully managed to restrict the opposition from getting over the line.

With this win, the Stars have climbed to the third position in the points table with two points to their name. Their NRR, however, is still -2.5 and they will have to make sure to improve that with consistent wins in the upcoming matches.

Meanwhile, Dambulla Aura have succumbed to their second consecutive loss and are fourth in the table. Galle Gladiators are in the fifth and final position and like Dambulla, they have lost both their matches so far. They will have to bring their A-game to the middle to qualify for the next round.

Dickwella, bowlers hand crucial win for Stars against Dambulla Aura

As for the match, the Colombo Stars were left reeling at 26/3 thanks to Lahiru Kumara’s excellent bowling after opting to bat first. Niroshan Dickwella then stitched together crucial partnerships with Ravi Bopara and Dinesh Chandimal to stabilize the innings.

Dickwella batted superbly notching up a brilliant half-century. However, he got out in the 15th over after scoring 62 runs off just 41 balls with eight fours and two sixes. Some lusty blows from Chandimal and Karim Janat then propelled the Colombo Stars to 165/9 in their 20 overs.

In response, Shevon Daniel and Jordan Cox got the Dambulla side off to an excellent start once again. The duo added 53 in less than five overs before both openers got out with 65 runs on the board.

This is when things slowed down a bit for the Dambulla team. Tom Abell held the innings together to score 33 runs. However, once he got out, the side lost their way completely.

The Colombo Stars made a stunning comeback and despite Dasun Shanaka’s unbeaten 31 off just 20 balls, Dambulla Aura fell short in the chase by nine runs.

