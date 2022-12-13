Lanka Premier League Points Table: Updated standings after Dambulla Aura vs Kandy Falcons, Match 11

Kandy Falcons returned to winning ways with a thumping win over lacklustre Dambulla Aura side in match 11 of the Lanka Premier League. With the win, the Falcons have reclaimed their top position. They now have eight points (four wins) from five games, with their only loss coming against Galle Gladiators.

The loss has kept Dambulla rooted to the bottom of the points table, and their qualification to the next round is looking tough now. This was their fourth straight loss, and they are yet to open their account in the points table.

Jaffna, meanwhile, are sitting pretty in second place with four wins after five Lanka Premier League games, while Galle are in third position with two wins and as many losses in four matches. Colombo Stars are in fourth place with one win and three losses from four outings.

Kandy Falcons produce strong all-round performance in Lanka Premier League win

Winning the toss and batting first has become a norm now in the Lanka Premier League this season, and Kandy Falcons did just that in Match 11. The decision was vindicated by their openers Pathum Nissanka and Andre Fletcher with a 48-run stand. The former scored 26, while Fletcher was unlucky to get run out after batting well for his 44.

The onslaught, however, continued, thanks to Kamindu Mendis who smashed an impressive half-century, while Ashen Bandara scored a quickfire unbeaten 42 off 22. Najibullah Zadran hit 16 off just 8 at the back end of the innings to propel the team’s score to 193-3 in their allotted 20 overs.

In response, Dambulla were never in the chase, thanks to some excellent bowling from Carlos Brathwaite. Chamika Karunaratne also shone with the ball, taking out both openers early in the innings. Chaturanga de Silva (25) and No. 11 Noor Ahmad (20) were the top two run-scorers as Dambulla got bundled out for just 116 in the 15th over.

Poll : 0 votes