Lanka Premier League Points Table: Updated standings after Kandy Falcons vs Galle Gladiators, Match 9

Galle Gladiators made a superb comeback in the ongoing edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL). They registered a 12-run win over table-toppers Kandy Falcons to take their tally to four points after playing as many games. This is also their second consecutive win after losing their first two matches.

Despite the win, Galle Gladiators remain in third position but have reduced the points gap between them and the top two teams - Kandy Falcons and Jaffna Kings. Meanwhile, Kandy Falcons remain untouched at the top of the table, winning three matches and this being only their first loss of the season.

Jaffna Kings are in second place with three wins as well, while Colombo Stars are in fourth place with only a solitary win to show in three outings. Dambulla Aura, meanwhile, have been disappointing thus far with no wins in three matches.

Dubare and Fernando propel Galle Gladiators from tough position

As for the match, the Galle Gladiators found themselves reeling at 10/4 thanks to a stunning opening spell from Carlos Brathwaite inside three overs. This is when Thanaka Dubare and Nuwanidu Fernando joined hands to resurrect the innings. The duo took calculated risks and played good shots to churn out runs.

They stitched together a 113-run partnership for the fifth wicket in less than 15 overs. Both players smashed half-centuries with Dubare scoring 70 runs, while Fernando hit 56 runs. Imad Wasim had fun at the backend of the innings, smashing 15 off five balls to take the Galle Gladiators to 153/6 in their 20 overs.

In response, the Kandy Falcons didn’t start well. Their in-form opener Andre Fletcher got out scoring just eight runs, while Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga and Ashan Priyanjan didn’t even get to double figures. Pathum Nissanka hung around to score 29 runs but even he got out and soon the Falcons were struggling at 70/6.

Chamika Karunarate and Ashen Bandara then joined hands to try and pull off a heist. They stitched together a brilliant partnership as well to bring the equation down to 37 runs off the last two overs. But it proved to be too much for them in the end as the Kandy side fell short of the target by 12 runs.

