Lanka Premier League 2021 set to commence on December 5

The 2021 edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) is all set to commence on December 5 at the R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo. The tournament opener will be a repeat of last season's final where the Jaffna Stallions will locked horns with the Galle Gladiators.

A total of 24 matches will be played in the 2021 edition of the Lanka Premier League, including the final. Colombo will host the first 20 matches of LPL 2021 before the action shifts to the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota.

The final of the Lanka Premier League is slated to take place on December 23 while the organisers have kept December 24 as the reserve day. The organisers said in a statement:

"The finals of the League will be played on December 23, 2021 at the MRICS, Hambantota, whilst this year's tournament has 24th December, as a 'Reserve Day' dedicated for the finals."

Some of the biggest international stars, including a couple of former Indian cricketers, are expected to participate in the year's edition of the Lanka Premier League. The Jaffna Stallions are the defending champions in the 2021 edition of the tournament.

Lanka Premier League adopts IPL's playoff system

The second edition of the Lanka Premier League will see the top two teams play each other in the Qualifier 1 after the group stages. On the other hand, the teams finishing third and fourth will lock horns in the Eliminator.

The winner of Qualifier 1 will directly progress through to the final while the losing team will play against the winner of the Eliminator for the second berth in the title decider.

Also Read

Here is the full schedule for the 2021 Lanka Premier League:

Full schedule of Lanka Premier League (Credit: Sri Lanka Cricket)

Cricket Fans! Always stay a step ahead and updated by joining our cricket page

Edited by Ritwik Kumar