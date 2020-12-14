Lanka Premier League: "When you top the table, you should get another go"- Angelo Mathews feels LPL should adopt IPL-style playoffs

Colombo Kings captain Angelo Mathews expressed his unhappiness with the Lanka Premier League, suggesting LPL organizers should adopt an IPL-style playoffs. Mathews' comments came after the Colombo Kings' semifinal exit from LPL 2020.

In an interview with ESPNCricinfo after the semifinal against the Galle Gladiators, Angelo Mathews pointed out that the Colombo Kings had won six out of eight league matches. On the other hand, the Galle Gladiators had only two wins in eight fixtures. However, the Kings still had to exit the competition because of their poor showing against Galle.

"After doing so well - winning six out of the eight matches, and then having one bad day and having to go home - it's really disappointing," said Angelo Mathews.

He felt that the LPL 2020 organizers should have adopted an IPL-style playoffs which would allow the top two teams to receive another opportunity to earn a place in the summit clash.

"When you top the table, you should get another go, like with an IPL-style playoffs. The way things are, teams will know that if they win two or three games, they'll qualify for the semifinal. Then there's no reason for them to keep going and keep the intensity up. That shouldn't be the case," Angelo Matthews continued.

He signed off by saying that he expected the tournament organizers to look into the issue ahead of the next season.

Angelo Mathews suffered a hamstring injury in LPL 2020 semifinal

His team's exit was not the only disappointment for Angelo Mathews, as the Colombo Kings skipper picked up a hamstring injury during the semifinal. During the same interview, Mathews mentioned that he would probably miss the upcoming South African tour.

Angelo Mathews' injury did not allow him to complete his quota of four overs. Ultimately, the Colombo Kings lost by two wickets in the final over of the game.