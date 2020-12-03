Lanka Premier League: Why are Jaffna Stallions wearing Oxygen Blue kit in LPL 2020 today?

The Jaffna Stallions have ruled the Lanka Premier League so far, registering three wins in their first three games. The franchise is currently at the number one position on the LPL 2020 points table.

They are battling fifth-placed Galle Gladiators in their fourth game of the competition. To make the occasion memorable, the Stallions are donning an Oxygen Blue kit.

The franchise shared a post on social media to update the fans about the reason behind wearing these colors for the fixture against Galle Gladiators.

"Jaffna is heavily reliant on timely rains for agriculture and Sri Lanka as an island is surrounded by sea. Our team will be playing in new colors to respect our environment as a constant reminder on our dependency on it," the post's caption read.

The Jaffna Stallions pointed out that the cyclonic situation in Sri Lanka had impacted many people. Thus, they prepared this kit for the people affected in the island nation.

Galle Gladiators set a target of 171 runs for the Jaffna Stallions in LPL 2020

There have been quite a few high-scoring matches in LPL 2020 already. The Galle Gladiators posted 170/6 on the board against the Jaffna Stallions, riding on Danushka Gunathilaka's half-century.

Chadwick Walton's 14-ball 31 helped the team cross the 150-mark.

Advertisement

Wanindu Hasaranga was the pick of the bowlers for the Jaffna Stallions with figures of 2/29 in four overs. Avishka Fernando and Tom Moores got Jaffna off to a good start, but Shehan Jayasuriya removed Moores in the fourth over.

It will be interesting to see if the Jaffna Stallions could record another win over the Galle Gladiators in LPL 2020. In their previous meeting, Avishka Fernando's unbeaten half-century powered Jaffna to an eight-wicket win.