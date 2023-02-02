“Laptop coaching is beyond my thoughts” – Danish Kaneria mocks Pakistan cricket for appointing Mickey Arthur as online coach

Former spinner Danish Kaneria has taken a dig at Pakistan cricket for their decision to appoint Mickey Arthur as an online coach. He sarcastically asked whether there was a drought of coaches in Pakistan since Arthur is a full-time coach with Derbyshire.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Kaneria said:

“Laptop coaching is beyond my thoughts. What’s this? This is an international team. Micky Arthur’s contract is with Derbyshire. Do you have a lack of coaches in Pakistan or around the world?”

As per ESPNCricinfo, PCB are set to appoint Arthur as Pakistan’s team director. There will be no head coach. PCB, instead, are looking to hire assistant coaches for batting, bowling and fielding to work with Arthur.

The former South African cricketer might not join the Pakistan team for the 2023 Asia Cup due to his engagement with Derbyshire in the County Championship season. He, however, is likely to travel with the team during key events like the 2023 ODI World Cup and the Test tour of Australia later this year.

“The decisions are made to make the world laugh” – Danish Kaneria slams Pakistan cricket

Kaneria further slammed PCB for making a mockery of Pakistan Cricket over their infamous decision. He further added that the players don’t listen to full-time coaches. In this scenario, an online coach will only ruin the Pakistan team after their forgetful home season.

He said:

“If there is a coach, no one listens to him. Why will they listen to an online coach? The decisions are made to make the world laugh. We are already struggling. We can’t win in our home series and now online coaching.”

The statement came as Babar Azam and Co. lost the ODI series against New Zealand 1-2. Pakistan were also whitewashed 0-3 at home by England last year. The Men in Green also failed to win a match in the two-Test series against the Kiwis.

Pakistan will next be seen in action in a three-match T20I series against Afghanistan in March. Babar Azam and Co. will then play a five-match T20I series and as many ODIs against the Blackcaps in April-May.

