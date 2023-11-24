Laura Wolvaardt appointed South Africa women's captain across all formats

South Africa Women batter Laura Wolvaardt has been appointed as the new all-format captain of the side ahead of the home white-ball series against Bangladesh. The 24-year-old was named as the interim captain of South Africa after Sune Luus stepped down from the post in August 2023.

Under Wolvaardt, the South African side won 2-1 against Pakistan and New Zealand recently. Her stint as the permanent captain will begin with the T20I series against Bangladesh, for which the Cricket South Africa (CSA) named a 15-player squad.

"Having Laura Wolvaardt as the official captain, together with a blend of young and experienced players bodes well for our succession planning. It will also assist within the excitement we have around the squad in giving young players an opportunity and therefore we are looking forward to seeing them put up their hand and make impactful performances in this upcoming tour," said the Convenor of Selectors, Clinton du Preez.

The three-match T20I series will begin on December 3, and Wolvaardt will not have the services of the likes of Ayabonga Khaka, Chloe Tyron, and Nadine de Klerk due to injuries. The new skipper will have time to impose her leadership style in the shortest format, with the first major goal being the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup in Bangladesh in the September-October window.

Furthermore, all-rounder Marizanne Kapp has also been rested for the T20I series but will feature in the crucial ODI rubber. The three-match ODI series is scheduled to begin on December 16, and the squad for the same is expected to be announced soon.

South Africa are currently placed fifth in the Women's ODI Championship, with the top six teams earning direct qualification into the 2025 Women's World Cup.

South Africa women's T20I team for the home series against Bangladesh led by Laura Wolvaardt

Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Annerie Dercksen, Mieke de Ridder, Lara Goodall, *Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta, Masabata Klaas, Sune Luus, *Eliz-Mari Marx, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, Delmi Tucker, Laura Wolvaardt (C)

The newly elected skipper is currently involved with the Adelaide Strikers in the ongoing 2023-24 edition of the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL). She recently scored an unbeaten 70 in her side's three-run win over the Sydney Sixers.