Lauren Cheatle pulls out of upcoming WPL 2024 season following skin cancer procedure 

Australian women's team pacer Lauren Cheatle is set for a spell on the sidelines after undergoing a medical procedure as part of treatment for skin cancer on her neck. As a result, the left-arm seamer is set to miss the remainder of the ongoing domestic season as well as the 2024 Women's Premier League (WPL), where she was signed by Gujarat Giants.

The 25-year-old's last competitive outing came against the Australian Capital Territory Women's team in the Women's National Cricket League on January 30, where she finished with figures of 3-18. Furthermore, she also claimed 21 wickets in 14 matches during the 2023-24 Women's Big Bash League (WBBL).

"Cheatle is aiming to return to training with NSW following the players' scheduled off-season break," a Cricket New South Wales statement said.

Cheatle had undergone a similar procedure on her leg, back in 2021, which marks only one of the several surgeries she has been through throughout her career. The pacer's international appearances have been limited so far due to a nagging issue on her shoulder, for which she has had multiple reconstructive surgeries.

“My body’s been through a lot and I’ve been through that journey, but I’m super excited to get that call to head over to India. (The) fourth shoulder (reconstruction) was pretty difficult and also the cancer scare. I feel like that came out of nowhere and really readjusted the way I thought about injuries and recovery. That was a really scary point in my career, one I never thought I’d face … it’s one that will never go away," Cheatle had said back in November

International players like Sophia Dunkley and Lauren Bell have already pulled out of the upcoming WPL 2024 season.

Lauren Cheatle was part of the Australian team that faced India in a one-off Test in late 2023

The left-arm pacer made her Test debut during the one-off red-ball contest against India at the Wankhede Stadium in December 2023. She bowled nine overs in the first innings but ended up wicketless as the Women in Yellow slumped to an eight-wicket defeat.

The Test match marked Cheatle's first international appearance in over four years, with her last contest before the gap being an ODI game against New Zealand in 2019.

The 2024 Women's Premier League (WPL) season is scheduled to begin on February 23. Delhi and Bengaluru will play host to the matches this time around.

