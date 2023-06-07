"Laut aao Kohli the captain" - Fans on Twitter troll Rohit Sharma, miss Virat Kohli after horror show on WTC Final Day 1

Rohit Sharma and India came under fire from fans on Twitter, who trolled them for conceding 327 runs and taking just three wickets on Day 1 of the World Test Championship (WTC) Final against Australia at the Oval.

India started brilliantly. Mohammed Siraj got Usman Khawaja out only in the fourth over, David Warner's poor shot saw him lose his wicket to Shardul Thakur before Mohammed Shami got Marnus Labuschagne with a peach.

Australia were 76-3 and looked in trouble on the seam-friendly track. However, left-hander Travis Head came at No. 5 and counter-attacked from the get-go, pushing Indian bowlers on the back foot. He reached his hundred of just 106 balls and ended the day on a magnificent and unbeaten 146 (156).

On the other end, Steve Smith looked assured as ever and played second fiddle to Head. He ended the day on 95 (227) with 14 boundaries.

Under pressure from them, Indian bowlers lost their rhythm and leaked even more runs. Umesh Yadav was particularly poor for India, conceding just under four runs per over. Thakur, too, despite his wicket, went for 4.2 runs per over.

Fans on Twitter questioned Rohit's captaincy and missed Virat Kohli, who had won India the famous Test against England here in 2021. Here are the top reactions:

Dr Rajkumar @I_Raj13 This guy did better captaincy with Washington Sundar, Natrajan,Thakur ! against same Aus ! This guy did better captaincy with Washington Sundar, Natrajan,Thakur ! against same Aus ! https://t.co/VWwah91oJn

Aarav @sigma__male_ @mufaddal_vohra Very Very Very Poor captaincy by Rohit Sharma @mufaddal_vohra Very Very Very Poor captaincy by Rohit Sharma

Mukesh Ambani (Parody) @AmbaniHu Overseas test cricket under Virat Kohli's captaincy was something else. Kohli deserves test captaincy till his retirement. #WTCFinal2023 Overseas test cricket under Virat Kohli's captaincy was something else. Kohli deserves test captaincy till his retirement. #WTCFinal2023

Ansh #CSK💛 @141Adelaide_ Rohit is Greatest Captain because he Have 5 IPL Trophies Rohit is Greatest Captain because he Have 5 IPL Trophies https://t.co/MeCMNqXkEQ

Mrinango C.Borty (VK fan) @ViratKo66279185

Kohli's India's most successful test captain. What Legacy does Rohit have as captain? IPL toppes @ThandaPeg Rohit Sharma is just an ordinary captain. His toxic fans made all the hype. IPL trophies can't be a criteria to judge who is better.Kohli's India's most successful test captain. What Legacy does Rohit have as captain? IPL toppes @ThandaPeg Rohit Sharma is just an ordinary captain. His toxic fans made all the hype. IPL trophies can't be a criteria to judge who is better.Kohli's India's most successful test captain. What Legacy does Rohit have as captain? IPL toppes

Utkarsh Raj @utkrshhrj

Dull bowling.. get ready for another heartbreak.!

This match has gone too far from India!



#INDvsAUS #WTCFinal #INDvAUS Clueless captaincy by Rohit Sharma!Dull bowling.. get ready for another heartbreak.!This match has gone too far from India! Clueless captaincy by Rohit Sharma!Dull bowling.. get ready for another heartbreak.! 💔This match has gone too far from India!#INDvsAUS #WTCFinal #INDvAUS

Sushant Mehta @SushantNMehta Rohit Sharma’s body language suggests we have lost this game already, bowlers looking tired & hopeless. Rohit Sharma’s body language suggests we have lost this game already, bowlers looking tired & hopeless.

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor @HarshKapoor_ Terrible tragedy that @imVkohli isn’t test captain anymore there is no intensity / hunger without him at the helm the players are passive and just going through the motions under Rohit .. poor team selection also Ashwin had to play + Bumrah out through injury is a huge blow Terrible tragedy that @imVkohli isn’t test captain anymore there is no intensity / hunger without him at the helm the players are passive and just going through the motions under Rohit .. poor team selection also Ashwin had to play + Bumrah out through injury is a huge blow

Pari @BluntIndianGal I remember entire Twitter including Virender Sehwag blamed Virat Kohli’s sledging when Bairstow scored a ton. There's no sledging today, in fact Captain Rohit Sharma looks lost & quiet the way everyone wanted yet Steve Smith scored 95* & Head scored a ton. How will they blame… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… I remember entire Twitter including Virender Sehwag blamed Virat Kohli’s sledging when Bairstow scored a ton. There's no sledging today, in fact Captain Rohit Sharma looks lost & quiet the way everyone wanted yet Steve Smith scored 95* & Head scored a ton. How will they blame… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/rvuHSk6nuR

Archer @poserarcher Kohli should have never stepped down as a test captain. That's the biggest blunder he made. White balls was fine but he was literally the best we could ever have in red ball. Fit, passionate, available, aggressive and gave results. Kohli should have never stepped down as a test captain. That's the biggest blunder he made. White balls was fine but he was literally the best we could ever have in red ball. Fit, passionate, available, aggressive and gave results.

leisha @katyxkohli17 Indian team missing Virat Kohli the test captain !!! Indian team missing Virat Kohli the test captain !!! https://t.co/aWEqo8Hl9r

Mittul Bakshi @mittul_bakshi25 @BreatheKohli India missed energetic captain like #Kohli who charged team mostly in Test matches wichi is most important. today team India looks tired, quiet & clueless @BreatheKohli India missed energetic captain like #Kohli who charged team mostly in Test matches wichi is most important. today team India looks tired, quiet & clueless 😞

Ricky Ponting questions Rohit Sharma and Co.'s selection choices

There were also questions on Rohit Sharma and India's decision to leave out ICC Test No. 1 ranked bowler Ravichandran Ashwin for the match, including from former Australia captain Ricky Ponting.

"Now that they have won the toss and bowled, they want to do some damage with the new ball. Because as this game goes on, I think it will turn and they would've wanted Ashwin to spin the ball away from the Australian left-handers, and he's not there," Ponting told Channel 7.

Day 2 will begin at 3:00 pm IST, you can catch the live action here.

