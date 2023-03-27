LCT 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Patna Warriors vs Indore Knights Match 11

The Indore Knights on Sunday, March 26, defeated the Patna Warriors by two wickets in Match No.11 of the Legends Cricket Trophy (LCT) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Ghaziabad. With the win, the Knights moved to second in the table with six points and a net run rate of -0.322.

The Warriors, on the other hand, are placed fifth in the table with two points and a net run rate of -1.324, the worst among all six teams taking part in the championship.

Chandigarh Champs, led by Monty Panesar, stayed at the top of the table with victories in three of their last four matches. The Ninjas have lost all four of their matches and are placed at the bottom with a net run rate of -0.530.

Knights beat Warriors in LCT 2023 match

After being put in to bat first, the Warriors racked up a modest score of 121 for the loss of seven wickets. Barring Manvinder Bisla, none of their batters made an impact. Bisla scored 52 runs off 32 balls with 10 fours and a six before Jitendra Giri rattled his woodwork in the ninth over of the Warriors’ innings.

Rikki Clarke and Kapil Mehta did get into double digits, but failed to convert. Sunil was the pick of the bowlers for the Knights with impressive figures of 4-0-30-3, while Giri also bowled well with figures of 4-0-15-2.

The Knights chased down the target with six balls to spare. Dilshan Munaweera was their standout batter after he scored 53 runs off 44 balls while opening the batting with the help of nine fours. Parvinder Singh stayed not out on 31 off 33 with four fours.

Suresh Raina and Phil Mustard failed to open their accounts. Rikki Clarke picked up three wickets for the Warriors, but his efforts went in vain.

