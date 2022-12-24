"Leading into the Perth Test my mental health probably wasn’t where I needed to be" - David Warner

Veteran opener David Warner revealed that he never considered pulling out of the Test series against the West Indies despite the off-field tussle with Cricket Australia (CA). While he lamented the lack of support from CA, the left-handed batter thanked his friends and family for the same.

Warner has had a turbulent few weeks both on and off the field, headlined by his decision to withdraw his appeal against lifetime leadership ban.

He hit out at the CA-appointed independent panel for their insistence on a public hearing to lift his ban.

The southpaw admitted that his mental health wasn't in the right place leading upto facing the West Indies. However, the New South Wales batter asserted that he feels better ahead of the Boxing Day Test.

He was quoted as saying by The Age:

"Leading into the Perth Test my mental health probably wasn’t where I needed to be at to be 100 per cent, and that was challenging. If I had it my way we would’ve had that all sorted.

"So from the CA point of view I didn’t really have any support, but my teammates and the staff in our team were absolutely amazing, and my family and friends. They really got me through that period."

Ahead of his 100th Test, Warner desperately needs a big score to his save his career in the format and is under the microscope after two single-figure scores against South Africa in Brisbane. He hasn't scored a Test hundred since January 2020 against New Zealand.

"I’ve never had that in me to quit or back down" - David Warner

David Warner. (Image Credits: Getty)

Warner highlighted that his attitude has always been to compete instead of backing down and has moved on from all that has happened. He added:

"I’ve never had that in me to quit or back down, so for me I feel like I can get through anything, and at the time I was focused on scoring runs and doing the best job I could for the team. I’d still do the same thing again, I’m about getting out there and doing the best I can for the team. I’ve moved on from that, I’m in a great, positive mindset now."

Australia lead the three-match Test series against the Proteas, picking up a hard-fought six-wicket win in the first game in Brisbane.

