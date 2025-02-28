"Learn hi learn hoyi jaa raha hai" - Ahmed Shehzad trolls Mohammad Rizwan after Pakistan's 2025 Champions Trophy exit

Pakistani batter Ahmed Shehzad trolled the Men in Green's white-ball captain Mohammad Rizwan following the side's embarrassing group-stage exit at the 2025 Champions Trophy. The hosts were eliminated following back-to-back losses to New Zealand and India.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Shehzad discussed Pakistan's underwhelming performance at the ICC event with sports journalist Vikrant Gupta and fast bowler Mohammad Amir. The right-handed batter mocked Rizwan after Gupta mentioned the keeper's "Ya to win hai, ya to learn hai" phrase.

Rizwan made those remarks while addressing his team after a Pakistan Super League (PSL) match. Shehzad reckoned that it has just been "learn and learn" for the team and no win.

Amir could not control his laughter after Shehzad's sarcastic comments. The 33-year-old said:

"Yaha pe learn hi learn hoyi jaa raha hai, win nahi na ho rana (It's just learn and learn here, no win)."

Pakistan have now had back-to-back dismal campaigns at ICC tournaments. They failed to qualify for the semifinals at the 2023 ODI World Cup and the 2024 T20 World Cup as well.

The Mohammad Rizwan-led side failed to win a single match at the 2025 Champions Trophy

The hosts and defending champions, Pakistan, suffered a 60-run defeat to New Zealand in the inaugural match of the 2025 Champions Trophy. They were bowled out for 260 while chasing a 321-run target.

They had a chance to redeem themselves by coming up with an improved show in the subsequent clash against arch-rivals India. However, they went down without a fight in that encounter as well.

After electing to bat first, they were bundled for 241, and India claimed a six-wicket win courtesy of Virat Kohli's unbeaten 100-run knock. Mohammad Rizwan scored 3 and 46 against New Zealand and India, respectively.

Pakistan were scheduled to face Bangladesh in their final group-stage match at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, on Thursday, February 27. The match was called off due to rain, and the team finished their campaign without a single win.

