"Left-right combination at the top, Kohli at 3" - Matthew Hayden on India's 'excellent' balance heading into 2024 T20 World Cup

Matthew Hayden believes India have a well-balanced squad heading into the 2024 T20 World Cup. He pointed out that they have a left and right-handed opening combination, with the in-form Virat Kohli following them at No. 3.

Although both Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma have had middling runs in IPL 2024, they will likely open for India at the global event starting next month. The Men in Blue could alternatively open with Kohli and Rohit to accommodate Shivam Dube as a big-hitter in the middle order.

On the Star Sports show 'Follow the Blues', Hayden was asked about the Indian team's balance heading into the T20 World Cup.

"Excellent balance for Team India. Three (four) spinners in the squad, which I think is a good strategy for the West Indian conditions, not so sure about that up in the Americas. A superb and experienced batting lineup, left and right-hand combination at the top, Kohli at three," he responded.

While noting that India have an experienced captain in Rohit and good seamers in Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, the former Australian opener opined that T Natarajan could have been a welcome addition.

"Rohit Sharma as a leader - well settled, well organized, gone through many campaigns before. Fast bowlers in Bumrah and Siraj, I think strong selections. Would have liked to probably see a Natarajan, someone at the death that could come in and deliver like he has done in the IPL. However, overall very balanced and very good squad," Hayden explained.

Natarajan has picked up 18 wickets at an economy rate of 9.12 in 12 innings in IPL 2024. However, Arshdeep Singh and Khaleel Ahmed have been picked ahead of him as left-arm seamers in the main squad and among the traveling reserves respectively.

"World-class innovative batters" - Matthew Hayden on India's strengths

Suryakumar Yadav is one of the unconventional batters in India's squad.

Matthew Hayden was further asked about the Indian squad's strengths.

"Its strength is its world-class innovative batters. When you look at the squad, you think of Suryakumar Yadav, you think of Jaiswal - they do stuff differently than players of any other generation or any other talent. The X-factor will be Rishabh Pant. He is also a huge bonus," he replied.

The cricketer-turned-commentator noted that the presence of Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel as spin-bowling all-rounder options gives India the requisite batting depth, with Jasprit Bumrah lending potency to their attack.

"Your spinning options are very good. Having wrist-spinners in your team along with Jaddu (Ravindra Jadeja) and Axar Patel, who probably won't play, that just lends weight to the fact that you have got spinning all-rounders. That gives you depth of batting, and you have got the best fast bowler in this format in Jasprit Bumrah," Hayden elaborated.

Hayden concluded by saying that the Indian squad has a mix of players that can win the T20 World Cup. However, he added that everyone believed the same in last year's ODI World Cup, and that the mindset and actual performance will define their campaign more than the names on paper.

