Legendary captain’s massive prediction for Virat Kohli in AUS vs IND 2025 2nd ODI; predicts match result

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Modified Oct 22, 2025 10:49 IST
Australia v India - ODI Series: Game 1 - Source: Getty
Virat Kohli did not open his account for the first time in an ODI down under in the Perth outing [Credit: Getty]

Former Australian captain Michael Clarke predicted a century for ace Indian batter Virat Kohli in the upcoming second ODI in Adelaide on Thursday, October 23. Kohli endured a dismal return to Indian colors with an eight-ball duck in the opening ODI at Perth.

As a result, the Men in Blue suffered a heavy seven-wicket defeat to trail 0-1 in the best-of-three series. Yet, the champion batter has historically enjoyed incredible success at the Adelaide Oval.

Kohli averages an impressive 65 with five centuries in 12 matches across formats at the venue.

"Virat Kohli's record is phenomenal in any format at the Adelaide Oval. I wouldn't be surprised if Virat walks out and gets a hundred in the second ODI," said Clarke on the Beyond23 Cricket Podcast (32:05).
Clarke also predicted Kohli to be the leading run-scorer in the Adelaide ODI, while picking leg-spinner Adam Zampa to be the highest wicket-taker in the contest. Zampa missed the first ODI due to a family commitment but is expected to return for the Adelaide encounter.

Finally, the former Australian skipper backed Team India to win the game and level the series at 1-1.

"They might make one change in the bowling" - Michael Clarke

Michael Clarke believes India might tinker with their bowling attack in the must-win second ODI against Australia. The Men in Blue went with three specialist pacers, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, and Arshdeep Singh, along with three all-rounders, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, and Nitish Kumar Reddy.

"They are not going to change their top-order batting. You don't expect those three to fail too many times. They might make one change in the bowling. They have three all-rounders so they might make a change there. But India has always liked those all-rounders in their short format teams, guys that can make handy runs at the bottom and get overs out of them," said Clarke (via the aforementioned source).

India had pacer Prasidh Krishna and left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav warming the benches from their 15-member squad in the opening ODI. It remains to be seen if either bowler replaces either a specialist pacer or an all-rounder in the all-important Adelaide encounter.

Edited by Venkatesh Ravichandran
bell-icon Manage notifications