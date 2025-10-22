Legendary captain’s massive prediction for Virat Kohli in AUS vs IND 2025 2nd ODI; predicts match result

Former Australian captain Michael Clarke predicted a century for ace Indian batter Virat Kohli in the upcoming second ODI in Adelaide on Thursday, October 23. Kohli endured a dismal return to Indian colors with an eight-ball duck in the opening ODI at Perth.As a result, the Men in Blue suffered a heavy seven-wicket defeat to trail 0-1 in the best-of-three series. Yet, the champion batter has historically enjoyed incredible success at the Adelaide Oval.Kohli averages an impressive 65 with five centuries in 12 matches across formats at the venue.&quot;Virat Kohli's record is phenomenal in any format at the Adelaide Oval. I wouldn't be surprised if Virat walks out and gets a hundred in the second ODI,&quot; said Clarke on the Beyond23 Cricket Podcast (32:05).Clarke also predicted Kohli to be the leading run-scorer in the Adelaide ODI, while picking leg-spinner Adam Zampa to be the highest wicket-taker in the contest. Zampa missed the first ODI due to a family commitment but is expected to return for the Adelaide encounter.Finally, the former Australian skipper backed Team India to win the game and level the series at 1-1.&quot;They might make one change in the bowling&quot; - Michael ClarkeMichael Clarke believes India might tinker with their bowling attack in the must-win second ODI against Australia. The Men in Blue went with three specialist pacers, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, and Arshdeep Singh, along with three all-rounders, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, and Nitish Kumar Reddy.&quot;They are not going to change their top-order batting. You don't expect those three to fail too many times. They might make one change in the bowling. They have three all-rounders so they might make a change there. But India has always liked those all-rounders in their short format teams, guys that can make handy runs at the bottom and get overs out of them,&quot; said Clarke (via the aforementioned source).India had pacer Prasidh Krishna and left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav warming the benches from their 15-member squad in the opening ODI. It remains to be seen if either bowler replaces either a specialist pacer or an all-rounder in the all-important Adelaide encounter.