Legends Cricket Trophy 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Bhanu Seth and Kuldeep Hooda lead charts - Updated after Match 2

Suresh Raina's Indore Knights on Wednesday, March 22, defeated Harbhajan Singh’s Nagpur Ninjas by 11 runs in Match No.2 of the Legends Cricket Trophy (LCT) 2023 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Ghaziabad.

After asking their opponents to chase down 210, the Knights restricted the Ninjas to 198 for seven in 20 overs. Earlier in the day, the Chandigarh Champs defeated the Guwahati Avengers by seven wickets with 46 balls left.

After being asked to chase down 181, the Champs, led by Monty Panesar, romped home in a mere 12.2 overs, giving them a net run rate of 5.757.

Legends Cricket Trophy (LCT) 2023 Most Runs List

Bhanu Seth of the Chandigarh Champs is the leading run-scorer in LCT 2023. The batter scored an unbeaten 130 off 48 against the Guwahati Avengers with the help of 14 sixes and nine fours. He played at a strike-rate of 270.83 and made the match a completely one-sided affair.

Suresh Raina of the Indore Knights is second on the list. The veteran left-handed batter notched 90* against the Nagpur Ninjas off 45 balls with 10 fours and four sixes. Kuldeep Hooda of the Ninjas is third on the list with 77 runs against the Knights.

Legends Cricket Trophy (LCT) Most Wickets List

Kuldeep Hooda is the leading wicket-taker of the LLC 2023. The 33-year-old from Rohtak, Haryana picked up four wickets against the Knights. He was the only bowler from his team who seemed to be in some sort of form. Kapil Rana is second on the list of top wicket-takers after he accounted for three scalps against the Ninjas.

Amit Tomar of the Guwahati Avengers, Praveen Kumar of Chandigarh Champs, Prince of Nagpur Ninjas and Rajesh Dhabi of the Indore Knights picked up two wickets apiece.

