Legends Cricket Trophy 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Bhanu Seth and Kuldeep Hooda lead charts - Updated after Match 4

The Vizag Titans, led by Virender Sehwag, made an impressive start to the Legends Cricket Trophy (LCT) 2023. On Thursday, March 23, they defeated the Nagpur Ninjas by one run in Match No.4 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Ghaziabad.

Stuart Binny became the Player of the Match after he picked up one wicket and scored 49 runs off 18 balls.

Legends Cricket Trophy (LCT) 2023 Most Runs List

Bhanu Seth of the Chandigarh Champs remains the leading run-scorer of LCT 2023. The batter has scored 141 runs from two matches at an average of 141 and a strike-rate of 261.11 with a top score of an unbeaten 130 against the Guwahati Avengers.

Richard Levi of the Nagpur Ninjas is second on the list. The former South African batter has racked up 107 runs from two matches at an average of 53.50 and a strike-rate of 209.80 with a top score of 94 to show for his efforts.

Suresh Raina of the Indore Knights is third, having scored 90 runs at a strike-rate of 200. He didn’t play the match against the Champs on Thursday.

Legends Cricket Trophy (LCT) Most Wickets List

Updated list of wicket-takers in LCT 2023

Kuldeep Hooda of the Nagpur Ninjas is the leading wicket-taker of the ongoing tournament. Hooda has picked up five wickets from two matches at an economy rate of 8.75. He got a four-wicket haul against the Knights on Wednesday in a losing cause.

Monty Panesar of the Chandigarh Champs is second on the list. The former England left-arm spinner has picked up three wickets from two games at an incredible economy rate of 3.75. Bharat Avasthi of Vizag Titans and Kapil Rana of the Indore Knights are third and fourth on the list respectively.

