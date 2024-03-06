Legends Cricket Trophy 2024: How to purchase tickets for LCT 2024?

The second edition of the Legends Cricket Trophy kicks off on Friday, March 8, with seven teams to compete for the title. All the games will be at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

The opening game of the Legends Cricket Trophy 2024 will see the Dubai Giants lock horns against the NY Superstar Strikers. This will be a night fixture, which will start at 7 pm Local Time.

The likes of Harbhajan Singh, Samuel Badree, Thisara Perera and Shaun Marsh will be representing the Dubai Giants. Yuvraj Singh, Lahiru Thirimanne, Jerome Taylor and Ricardo Powell will ply their trade for the NY Superstar Strikers in the Legends League Cricket Trophy 2024.

Suresh Raina, Shahid Afridi, Chris Gayle and Aaron Finch, who have been the superstars of the shortest format, will go head-to-head in the Legends League Cricket Trophy 2024.

Fans who are willing to watch the matches live can buy their tickets here. They can select the games they wish to watch live and select the category of tickets.

Legends Cricket Trophy 2024 ticketing details: How to buy tickets?

The tickets for the second edition of the Legends Cricket Trophy are available on the bookmyshow website. The opening game will be at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele on March 8 between the Dubai Giants and the NY Superstar Strikers.

The price of tickets for the opening game starts from LKR 300. The tickets for the Grass Embankment on the East and West are LKR 300. It’s a free seating area, and fans with valid tickets can sit anywhere on the banks.

The ticket prices for the seats in the B Lower and the A Lower are LKR 1000. It goes up to LKR 3500 for the seats in the Grand Stand Top Level A.

The price of tickets in the GS Stand Top Level Box 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5 is LKR 5000. The Pallekele International Cricket Stadium offers a great experience for fans, who need to hurry, as the tickets are on sale now.

