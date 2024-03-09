Legends Cricket Trophy 2024 Points Table: Updated Standings after Dubai Giants vs Delhi Devils, Match 3

Rajasthan Kings secured a 44-run win against Kandy Samp Army in the second match of the Legends Cricket Trophy 2024 on Saturday, March 9. Meanwhile, Dubai Giants registered a four-wicket win over Delhi Devils in the third encounter.

Rajasthan Kings moved up from the third to the top spot with a win, bagging two points at an NRR of 2.933. NY Superstar Strikers slipped to the second rank with one win, racking up two points with an NRR of 2.333.

Dubai Giants ascended from the bottom to the third rank with one win and a loss, picking up two points with an NRR of -.0772. Punjab Royal and Colombo Lions are yet to play a game, pocketing the fourth and fifth positions.

Delhi Devils descended from the second to the sixth position with one loss at an NRR of -0.178 while Kandy Samp Army slid from the fifth to the seventh slot with one loss at an NRR of -2.933.

Robin Uthappa and Shaun Marsh shine for their respective teams

Moving to the second game, Rajasthan Kings batted first and posted a total of 176/4 in 15 overs. Robin Uthappa was the top-scorer, amassing 72 runs in 30 balls, featuring five fours and six sixes. Hamilton Masakadza was also the standout batter with 52 runs in 32 balls. Chris Mpofu scalped two wickets for Army.

In response, Kandy Samp Army scored only 132/8 in 15 overs with Kevin O'Brien (50) top-scoring in 30 balls while Irfan Pathan scored 39 runs in 24 balls. Parvinder Awana claimed a four-wicket haul for the Kings to turn the game upside down.

Shifting our focus to the third clash, Delhi Devils racked up a total of 147/5 in 15 overs. Callum Ferguson scored 57* runs in 36 balls, including four fours and as many sixes. Morne van Wyk was the next-best scorer with 25 runs in 14 balls. Suranga Lakmal scalped two wickets for the Giants.

In reply, Dubai Giants finished off the game with one ball to spare. Shaun Marsh (44) and Gurkeerat Singh Mann (45) were the standout batters. After their dismissals, Saurabh Tiwary (22) and Thisara Perera (25) played valuable knocks. Anureet Singh's three-wicket haul went in vain.

