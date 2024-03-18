Legends Cricket Trophy 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after New York Superstar Strikers vs Colombo Lions, Match 21

On Monday, March 18, Kandy Samp Army took on the Delhi Devils in the 20th game of the 2024 Legends Cricket Trophy with New York Superstar Strikers facing off against the Colombo Lions in the subsequent game.

New York defeated Colombo and finished at the top of the points table to qualify for the finals. They won five out of six games and completed their campaign with a Net Run Rate (NRR) of +4.021.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Kings and Dubai Giants maintained their second and third positions with eight points each. However, Rajasthan will advance to the finals due to their superior NRR of +1.835 compared to Dubai's +0.210

Punjab Royals and Kandy Samp Army also retained their fourth and fifth spots respectively, both winning three out of six matches. Despite defeating Kandy by six wickets, Delhi Devils couldn't improve their position in the points table and finished in sixth place.

The Colombo Lions endured a winless tournament, finishing at the bottom of the table with a negative NRR of -4.382.

Iqbal Abdullah shines for Delhi; New York shatters Colombo's maiden victory dreams

In the 20th match, Kandy Samp Army won the toss and asked Delhi Devils to bowl first.

The top order of the Samp Army was dismissed within seven overs with the score at 48/3. Navin Stewart (18), Jesal Karia (23), and Rahul Yadav (18) were the major contributors while the rest of the lineup underperformed, resulting in a 111-run total.

Iqbal Abdullah took three wickets for Delhi while Pradeep Sangwan took two wickets in three overs.

In reply, Delhi lost their openers inside the first four overs for 11/2. However, skipper Callum Ferguson (14), Brendan Taylor (36), and Amitoze Singh (37*) stood strong and helped their side chase down the target in 12.2 overs.

Vikas Tokas and Navin of Kandy claimed two wickets each while being economical with the ball.

In the following game, Colombo Lions won the toss and opted to bowl first. Chadwick Walton smashed a fantastic century off 46 balls, including eight fours and nine sixes. Alviro Petersen (49) chipped in with a notable contribution as the New York Superstar Strikers reached a massive total of 214 runs.

However, Colombo batters couldn’t capitalize on their time in the field. They lost wickets consistently and were bowled out at 71 in 11.4 overs.

Dhammika Prasad (3) and Rahul Sharma (2) led New York’s bowling attack while the rest of the bowlers chipped in with a wicket each.

