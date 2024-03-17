Legends Cricket Trophy 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Punjab Royals vs Kandy Samp Army, Match 17

On Saturday, Rajasthan Kings faced New York Superstar Strikers in the 16th game of the 2024 Legends Cricket Trophy, followed by Punjab Royals taking on Kandy Samp Army in the next game.

New York Superstar Strikers are back in top spot after beating Rajasthan Kings in the previous game by seven wickets. Following closely, Dubai Giants dropped to second with four wins in five games but an inferior net run rate of +1.221, compared to the Strikers’ +2.218.

Rajasthan Kings slipped to third following their loss against the Strikers. They have three wins and two losses. Punjab Royals reclaimed their fourth spot despite their defeat to Kandy Samp Army. Meanwhile, although Kandy won by six wickets, they remain in position with three wins in five games.

Delhi Devils and Colombo Lions continue to languish at the bottom of the points table having lost all four games.

Walton's heroics propel New York to the top; Kevin's fifty secures third win for Kandy

In the first game, batting first, Rajasthan Kings set a decent 150-run target for the New York Superstar Strikers.

Their Openers failed to perform while the middle order stood strong to get their side to a commanding position. Chathuranga de Silva top-scored with 39 off 20 followed by Hamilton Masakadza (30). Isuru Udana took three wickets for the Strikers, while Rahul Sharma picked up a wicket in one over.

In response, Strikers started off well with an 81-run stand for the first wicket of Alviro Petersen (28). Chadwick Walton kept blazing from the other end with an unbeaten 81. With captain Yuvraj Singh’s 22 and decent contributions from the middle order, they chased down the target in 12.1 overs.

In the next game, Kandy Samp Army also elected to field first and restricted Punjab Royals to 120. Naman Ojha (36) and Dwayne Smith (34) were the standout performers for the Royals, supported by contributions from captain Tillakaratne Dilshan and Cameron White. Meanwhile, Rahul Shukla shone as Kandy's top bowler, claiming three wickets while bowling an economical spell.

In response, Kevin O'Brien led the charge with a blistering 58 off 36, featuring four fours and three sixes. Despite his departure, the middle order ensured Kandy's victory in 12.5 overs.

