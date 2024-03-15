Legends Cricket Trophy 2024 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Delhi Devils vs Rajasthan Kings (Updated) ft. Suresh Raina and Angelo Perera

The 12th match of the Legends Cricket Trophy 2024 took place between Punjab Royals and Dubai Giants on Thursday at Pallekele on Thursday, March 14. Batting first, the Royals scored 136 runs in the first innings. Cameron White starred with the bat as he played an unbeaten knock of 43 off 26 deliveries.

Suyal was the pick of the bowlers for Dubai Giants, claiming three wickets for 25 runs in four overs. In reply, Dubai Giants chased down the score in 13.1 overs with seven wickets in hand.

Opening the batting, Shaun Marsh played a gem of a knock to guide his team home comfortably. He played an unbeaten knock of 79 runs in 41 deliveries, including six fours and as many sixes.

The 13th match of the tournament saw Delhi Devils take on Rajasthan Kings. Suresh Raina turned back the clock as he played a stunning knock of 79 runs off 39 balls for Delhi Devils. His enterprising knock helped the team post 164 runs in the first innings.

Gony was the standout bowler for Rajasthan Kings, picking three for 27 runs in three overs. The Kings didn’t make a great start with the bat in pursuit of the target. They lost three for 23 in 2.2 overs.

However, a sensational unbeaten 100-run knock off just 43 deliveries from Angelo Perera guided the team home in just 13.4 overs. Peter Trego provided him great support at the other end with a 42-run knock in 27 balls.

Legends Cricket Trophy Most Runs List

Sr. No Players Mat Inns Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 Robin Uthappa 4 4 192 72 48 83 231.33 0 3 17 15 2 Suresh Raina 3 3 163 79 81.5 101 161.39 0 2 17 7 3 Tillakaratne Dilshan 4 4 146 59 36.5 94 155.32 0 2 24 2 4 Shaun Marsh 3 3 131 79 65.5 80 163.75 0 1 11 8 5 Kevin O'Brien 3 3 127 50 127 89 142.7 0 2 12 5 6 Angelo Perera 4 3 126 100 126 53 237.74 1 0 20 3 7 Saurabh Tiwary 4 4 116 52 38.67 70 165.71 0 1 11 5 8 Gurkeerat Singh Mann 4 4 115 45 57.5 69 166.67 0 0 11 7 9 Lahiru Thirimanne 4 4 110 90 27.5 58 189.66 0 1 13 5 10 Chadwick Walton 4 4 109 73 27.25 66 165.15 0 1 15 5

Robin Uthappa leads the run-charts with 192 runs to his name. Suresh Raina’s 79-run knock helped him jump to the number two spot in the rankings. He has an overall tally of 163 runs.

Tilakratne Dilshan slipped to third with 146 runs. Shaun Marsh’s match-winning knock against Punjab has helped him climb to the number four spot. Marsh now has 131 runs in three matches at an average of 65.50. Kevin O Brien, meanwhile, descended to number five with 127 runs under his name.

Angelo Perera’s sensational century against Punjab Royals took him to sixth spot. Perera has overall, 126 runs in his bag. The seventh and eighth spots are now occupied by Saurabh Tiwary (116) and Gurkeerat Singh Mann (115), respectively.

Lahiru Thirimanne took the number nine spot with 110 runs, while Chadwick Walton rounded off the top spots with 109 runs.

Legends Cricket Trophy Most Wickets List

Sr. No Players Mat Inns Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ 4 5 1 Anureet Singh 4 4 14 0 135 8 3/33 16.88 9.64 -- 0 2 Christopher Mpofu 3 3 10 0 99 8 3/33 12.38 9.9 -- 0 3 Manpreet Gony 4 4 10.2 0 87 7 3/27 12.43 8.42 -- 0 4 Rahat Ali 3 3 12 0 116 7 3/59 16.57 9.67 -- 0 5 Parvinder Awana 3 3 10 0 87 6 4/13 14.5 8.7 1 0 6 Asela Gunaratne 4 4 11 0 82 5 3/22 16.6 7.55 -- 0 7 Mohammad Irfan 3 3 8 0 78 5 3/33 15.6 9.75 -- 0 8 Pawan Suyal 3 3 11 0 89 4 3/25 22.25 8.09 -- 0 9 Tino Best 3 3 9 0 78 4 2/25 19.5 8.67 -- 0 10 Iqbal Abdulla 4 4 11 0 108 4 2/48 27 9.82 -- 0

Anureet Singh sits atop the wickets tally with eight wickets under his name. Christopher Mpofu finds himself at second with eight wickets, followed by Gony (7) and Rahat Ali (7) at third and fourth spots, respectively.

The fifth spot is occupied by Parvinder Awana with six wickets, followed by Asela Gunaratne (5) in sixth.

Mohammad Irfan also has five wickets under his name and finds himself in the seventh spot. Pawan Suyal (4) and Tino Best (4) hold the eighth and ninth spots respectively. Iqbal Abdulla wraps up the top ten wickets list with four wickets under his name.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App