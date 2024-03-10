Legends Cricket Trophy 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Dubai Giants vs Delhi Devils ft. Callum Ferguson and Gurkeerat Singh Mann

The second match of the Legends Cricket Trophy 2024 took place between Rajasthan Kings and Kandy Samp Army on Saturday at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

Skipper Robin Uthappa led from the front, playing a stellar knock of 72 off 30 balls to guide his team to a formidable score of 176 runs in the first innings. For Kandy Samp Army, Mpofu was the pick of the bowlers, claiming two wickets.

In pursuit of the target, Kandy Samp Army fell 44 runs short of the target. They were restricted to 132 runs in the second innings on Saturday. Kevin O Brien played an unbeaten knock of 50 runs in 30 balls, including four fours and three sixes. Irfan Pathan also made a handy contribution of 39 off 24 but that didn’t prove enough in the end.

Parvinder Awana starred with the ball for Rajasthan Kings as he picked four wickets for 13 runs in three overs.

The third match of the tournament took place between Durban Giants and Delhi Devils in Pellekele. Callum Ferguson played a stellar knock of 57 runs in 36 balls, propelling Delhi Devils to a formidable score of 147 runs in the first innings.

In reply, Dubai Giants chased down the target on the penultimate ball of the innings. Shaun Marsh (44 off 30) and Gurkeerat Singh Mann (45 off 24) made stellar contributions to take their team home and earn their first points in the tournament.

Legends Cricket Trophy 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Players Mat Inns Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 Robin Uthappa 1 1 72 72 72 30 240 - 1 5 6 2 Saurabh Tiwary 2 2 58 36 58 32 181.25 - - 6 2 3 Callum Ferguson 1 1 57 57 - 36 158.33 - 1 4 4 4 Hamilton Masakadza 1 1 52 52 - 32 162.5 - 1 4 3 5 Kevin O'Brien 1 1 50 50 11 30 166.67 - 1 4 3 6 Gurkeerat Singh Mann 2 1 46 45 46 26 176.92 - - 7 2 7 Shaun Marsh 1 1 44 44 44 30 146.67 - - 5 1 8 Irfan Pathan 1 1 39 39 39 24 162.5 - - 5 1 9 Yuvraj Singh 1 1 28 28 28 16 175 - - 2 2 10 Angelo Perera 1 1 26 26 26 2 288.89 - - 4 1

Robin Uthappa finds himself at the top of the run charts after playing a 72-run knock on Saturday. Saurabh Tiwary is at second with 58 runs in two matches.

Callum Ferguson’s 57-run knock against Dubai Giants on Saturday helped him take the third spot. Mazakadza is at fourth with 52 runs, while Kevin O’Brien is at fifth with 50 runs to his name.

Gurkeerat Singh Mann (46) and Shaun Marsh (44) are in the sixth and seventh positions, respectively. Irfan Pathan occupies the eighth spot with 39 runs under his name. He is followed by Yuvraj Singh (28) and Angelo Perera (26) at the ninth and tenth spots, respectively.

Legends Cricket Trophy 2024 Most wickets List

Sr. No Players Wkts Overs Runs Wkts BBI Ave Economy 4 5 1 Parvinder Awana 4 1 4.33 RK 3 18 3.25 1 -- 2 Anureet Singh 3 1 8.25 DD 4 24 11 -- -- 3 Suranga Lakmal 3 2 11.2 DG 5 30 18.67 -- -- 4 Asela Gunaratne 2 1 6 NS 2 12 6 -- -- 5 Shadab Jakati 2 1 6.75 RK 4 24 13.5 -- -- 6 Seekkuge Prasanna 2 2 8 DG 5 30 20 -- -- 7 Manpreet Gony 2 1 8.33 RK 3 18 12.5 -- -- 8 Fidel Edwards 2 2 9 DG 5 30 22.5 -- -- 9 Chris Mpofu 2 1 10.67 KSA 3 18 16 -- -- 10 Nuwan Pradeep 1 1 7.5 NS 2 12 15 --

Parwinder Awana is at the top of the wickets tally with four wickets under his name. Anureet Singh picked three wickets against Dubai Giants and it helped him take the number two spot.

The likes of Suranga Lakmal (2), Asela Gunaratne (2), Shadab Jakati (2), and Seekkuge Prassana (2) are third, fourth, fifth, and sixth spots, respectively.

Manpreet Gony (2) and Fidel Edwards are in the seventh and eighth spots, respectively. Both have two wickets each to their name. Chris Mpofu is at nine with two wickets, while N Pradeep rounds off the top ten spots with a solitary wicket to his name.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App