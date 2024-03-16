Legends Cricket Trophy 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Dubai Giants vs Kandy Samp Army (Updated) ft. Shaun Marsh and Kevin O’Brien

The 14th and 15th match of the Legends Cricket Trophy 2024 took place on Friday at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. Punjab Royals took on Colombo Lions in the 14th match with the former winning the game by eight wickets.

Javon Seales produced a brilliant bowling spell of 4/28 runs to help Punjab restrict Colombo Lions to 127 in the first innings. Ben Dunk (39 off 21) and R Frylink (30 off 21) played notable innings but couldn’t quite carry on to play big ones.

In reply, Punjab Royals chased down the score in 12.2 overs. Tillakaratne Dilshan (43 off 29) and Dilshan Munaweera (47 off 26) guided the team home with match-winning contributions.

In the second match of the day, Kandy Samp Army took on Dubai Giants. The latter put on a masterclass show with the bat as they smashed a giant total of 190 runs on the board in just 15 overs.

Shaun Marsh began the onslaught with a 53-run knock of 27 deliveries. Later, the likes of Saurabh Tiwary (47 off 20) and Thisara Perera (28 off 11) showed their mettle with the bat to guide the team to a winning score.

Speaking of Kandy Samp’s bowling, Tino Best was the pick of the bowlers, claiming three for 40 in three overs. In pursuit of the target, they fell 54 runs short in the end. Kevin O Brien (52 off 24) and Aaron Finch (20 off 12) started brilliantly but the middle-order crumbled under pressure.

Sachin Pathirana was the standout bowler for Dubai as he finished with a sensational spell of 4/21 in four overs. Thisara Perera also chipped in with three wickets.

Legends Cricket Trophy 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Players Mat Inns Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 Robin Uthappa 4 4 192 72 48 83 231.33 0 3 17 15 2 Tillakaratne Dilshan 5 5 189 59 47.25 123 153.66 0 2 28 4 3 Shaun Marsh 4 4 184 79 61.33 107 171.96 0 2 19 10 4 Kevin O' Brien 4 4 179 52 89.5 113 158.41 0 3 14 11 5 Saurabh Tiwary 5 5 163 52 40.75 101 181.11 0 1 18 7 6 Suresh Raina 3 3 163 79 81.5 90 161.39 0 2 17 7 7 Gurekeerat Singh Mann 5 5 143 45 47.67 90 158.89 0 0 13 8 8 Ben Dunk 4 4 130 46 32.5 65 200 0 0 16 8 9 Angelo Perera 4 3 126 100 126 53 237.74 1 0 20 3 10 Lahiru Thirimanne 4 4 110 90 27.5 58 189.66 0 1 13 5

Robin Uthappa sits atop the runs tally with 192 runs in four matches. Tillakaratne Dilshan takes over the number two position after playing a match-winning knock on Friday. He has now 189 runs under his name in five matches.

Shaun Marsh moves to number three with 184 runs, while Kevin O’Brien has jumped to fourth with 179 runs. Suresh Raina, meanwhile, has slipped to number sixth with 163 runs, while Saurabh Tiwari (163) takes the fifth spot.

Gurkeerat Singh Mann is sitting at seventh with 143 runs, followed by Ben Dunk (130) at eighth. The ninth and 10th spots are occupied by Angelo Perera (126) and Lahiru Thirimanne (110), respectively.

Legends Cricket Trophy 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Players Mat Inns Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ 4 5 1 Christopher Mofu 4 4 13 0 137 10 3/33 13.7 10.54 -- 0 2 Anureet Singh 4 4 14 0 135 8 3/33 16.88 9.64 -- 0 3 Manpreet Gony 4 4 10.2 0 87 7 3/27 12.43 8.42 -- 0 4 Rahat Ali 3 3 12 0 116 7 3/59 16.57 9.67 -- 0 5 Tino Best 4 4 12 0 118 7 3/40 16.86 9.83 -- 0 6 Parvinder Awana 3 3 10 0 87 6 4/13 14.5 8.7 1 0 7 Sachith Pathirana 2 2 7 0 45 5 4/21 9 6.43 1 0 8 Asela Gunaratne 4 4 11 0 82 5 3/22 16.6 7.55 -- 0 9 Mohammad Irfan 3 3 8 0 78 5 3/33 15.6 9.75 -- 0 10 Suyal 4 4 14 0 113 4 3/25 28.25 8.07 -- 0

Anureet Singh is sitting at the top with 10 wickets, followed by Christopher Mpofu (8) and Manpreet Gony (7) in second and third positions, respectively. Rahat Ali finds himself at fourth with seven wickets, while Tino Best is at fifth with as many wickets.

Parvinder Awana is at the sixth spot with six wickets, while Sachith Pathirana is at the seventh with five wickets. Asela Gunaratne is languishing at eighth with five wickets. Mohammad Irfan (5) and Pawan Suyal (4) occupy the ninth and 10th spots, respectively.

