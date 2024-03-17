Legends Cricket Trophy 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Punjab Royals vs Kandy Samp Army (Updated) ft. Kevin O’Brien and Rahul Shukla

By Sportz Connect
Modified Mar 17, 2024 00:45 IST
Legends Cricket Trophy 2024: Top run-getters
Legends Cricket Trophy 2024: Top run-getters

The 16th and 17th matches in the Legends League Trophy 2024 took place on Saturday. Rajasthan Kings squared up against New York Superstar Strikers in the first match of the day.

Batting first, Rajasthan Kings managed to score 150 runs in 20 overs. The likes of Hamilton Masakadza (30), de Silva (39), Angelo Perera (26), and Peter Trego (28) made notable contributions with the bat. Isuru Udana was the standout performer for New York Superstar Strikers, picking up three wickets for 21 runs in four overs.

In pursuit of the target, New York Superstar Strikers reached home in just 12.1 overs. Chadwick Walton played a sensational match-winning knock of 81 runs in 29 deliveries, including nine fours and six sixes.

The 17th match of the tournament saw the Kandy Samp Army take on the Punjab Royals. Riding on Rahul Shukla’s 3/18, Kand Samp restricted Punjab to 120 runs in the first innings.

Naman Ojha (36 off 28) and Dwayne Smith (34 off 26) made handy contributions with the bat for Punjab. In reply, the Kandy Samp Army chased down the score in just 12.5 overs. Kevin O Brien played a stellar knock of 58 runs in 36 deliveries, while Jonathan Foo guided the team home with an unbeaten 23-run cameo.

Legends Cricket Trophy 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. NoPlayersMatInnsRunsHSAveBFSR100504s6s
1Kevin O'Brien552375879149159.06--41814
2Tillakaratne Dilshan662145942.8137156.2--2315
3Robin Uthappa551927238.486223.26--31715
4Chadwick Walton55190813895200--22411
5Shaun Marsh441847961.33107171.96--21910
6Saurabh Tiwary551635240.7590181.11--1187
7Suresh Raina331637981.5101161.39--2177
8Angelo Perera541521007668223.531--224
9Gurkeerat Singh Mann551434547.6790158.89--138
10Hamilton Masakadza551305243.3393139.78--1107

Kevin O’Brien is sitting at the top of the run charts with 237 runs in five matches, while Dilshan is second with 214 runs. Uthappa is closing in at number three with 192. Chadwick Walton’s brilliant knock of 81 runs has propelled him to the number four spot with 190 runs.

At number five is Shaun Marsh with 184 runs, followed by Saurabh Tiwary (163) at sixth spot. Suresh Raina too has 163 runs to his name and finds himself seventh. Number eight and nine are occupied by Angelo Perera (152) and Gurkeerat Singh (143), respectively.

Masakadza rounds out the top 10 list with 130 runs under his name.

Legends League Trophy 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. NoPlayersMatInnsOversMdnsRunsWktsBBIAveEcon45
1Chris Mpofu44130137103/3313.710.54----
2Anureet Singh4414013583/3316.889.64----
3Manpreet Gony5511.2010373/2714.719.09----
4Rahat Ali3312011673/5916.579.67----
5Tino Best4412011873/4016.869.83----
6Isuru Udana4413.2010463/2117.337.8----
7Rahul Shukla33907663/1812.678.44----
8Upul Indrasiri4411.5011762/3319.59.89----
9Parvinder Awana4411011364/1318.8310.271--
10Sachith Pathirana22704554/2196.431--

Mpofu continues to lead the wickets tally with 10 wickets to his name. Anureet Singh finds himself at second with eight wickets, followed by Manpreet Gony (7) and Rahat Ali (7) at the third and fourth spots, respectively.

Tino Best sits at number five with seven wickets to his name as well. Isuru Udana is at sixth with six wickets, while the seventh spot is occupied by Rahul Shukla (6).

Upul Indrasiri (6) takes the eighth spot, while Parwinder Awana (6) claims the number nine position. Sachin Pathirana rounds off the top 10 wickets list with six wickets to his name.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App

Quick Links

Edited by Ankush Das
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?