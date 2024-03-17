Legends Cricket Trophy 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Punjab Royals vs Kandy Samp Army (Updated) ft. Kevin O’Brien and Rahul Shukla

The 16th and 17th matches in the Legends League Trophy 2024 took place on Saturday. Rajasthan Kings squared up against New York Superstar Strikers in the first match of the day.

Batting first, Rajasthan Kings managed to score 150 runs in 20 overs. The likes of Hamilton Masakadza (30), de Silva (39), Angelo Perera (26), and Peter Trego (28) made notable contributions with the bat. Isuru Udana was the standout performer for New York Superstar Strikers, picking up three wickets for 21 runs in four overs.

In pursuit of the target, New York Superstar Strikers reached home in just 12.1 overs. Chadwick Walton played a sensational match-winning knock of 81 runs in 29 deliveries, including nine fours and six sixes.

The 17th match of the tournament saw the Kandy Samp Army take on the Punjab Royals. Riding on Rahul Shukla’s 3/18, Kand Samp restricted Punjab to 120 runs in the first innings.

Naman Ojha (36 off 28) and Dwayne Smith (34 off 26) made handy contributions with the bat for Punjab. In reply, the Kandy Samp Army chased down the score in just 12.5 overs. Kevin O Brien played a stellar knock of 58 runs in 36 deliveries, while Jonathan Foo guided the team home with an unbeaten 23-run cameo.

Legends Cricket Trophy 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Players Mat Inns Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 Kevin O'Brien 5 5 237 58 79 149 159.06 -- 4 18 14 2 Tillakaratne Dilshan 6 6 214 59 42.8 137 156.2 -- 2 31 5 3 Robin Uthappa 5 5 192 72 38.4 86 223.26 -- 3 17 15 4 Chadwick Walton 5 5 190 81 38 95 200 -- 2 24 11 5 Shaun Marsh 4 4 184 79 61.33 107 171.96 -- 2 19 10 6 Saurabh Tiwary 5 5 163 52 40.75 90 181.11 -- 1 18 7 7 Suresh Raina 3 3 163 79 81.5 101 161.39 -- 2 17 7 8 Angelo Perera 5 4 152 100 76 68 223.53 1 -- 22 4 9 Gurkeerat Singh Mann 5 5 143 45 47.67 90 158.89 -- 13 8 10 Hamilton Masakadza 5 5 130 52 43.33 93 139.78 -- 1 10 7

Kevin O’Brien is sitting at the top of the run charts with 237 runs in five matches, while Dilshan is second with 214 runs. Uthappa is closing in at number three with 192. Chadwick Walton’s brilliant knock of 81 runs has propelled him to the number four spot with 190 runs.

At number five is Shaun Marsh with 184 runs, followed by Saurabh Tiwary (163) at sixth spot. Suresh Raina too has 163 runs to his name and finds himself seventh. Number eight and nine are occupied by Angelo Perera (152) and Gurkeerat Singh (143), respectively.

Masakadza rounds out the top 10 list with 130 runs under his name.

Legends League Trophy 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Players Mat Inns Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ 4 5 1 Chris Mpofu 4 4 13 0 137 10 3/33 13.7 10.54 -- -- 2 Anureet Singh 4 4 14 0 135 8 3/33 16.88 9.64 -- -- 3 Manpreet Gony 5 5 11.2 0 103 7 3/27 14.71 9.09 -- -- 4 Rahat Ali 3 3 12 0 116 7 3/59 16.57 9.67 -- -- 5 Tino Best 4 4 12 0 118 7 3/40 16.86 9.83 -- -- 6 Isuru Udana 4 4 13.2 0 104 6 3/21 17.33 7.8 -- -- 7 Rahul Shukla 3 3 9 0 76 6 3/18 12.67 8.44 -- -- 8 Upul Indrasiri 4 4 11.5 0 117 6 2/33 19.5 9.89 -- -- 9 Parvinder Awana 4 4 11 0 113 6 4/13 18.83 10.27 1 -- 10 Sachith Pathirana 2 2 7 0 45 5 4/21 9 6.43 1 --

Mpofu continues to lead the wickets tally with 10 wickets to his name. Anureet Singh finds himself at second with eight wickets, followed by Manpreet Gony (7) and Rahat Ali (7) at the third and fourth spots, respectively.

Tino Best sits at number five with seven wickets to his name as well. Isuru Udana is at sixth with six wickets, while the seventh spot is occupied by Rahul Shukla (6).

Upul Indrasiri (6) takes the eighth spot, while Parwinder Awana (6) claims the number nine position. Sachin Pathirana rounds off the top 10 wickets list with six wickets to his name.

