Legends Cricket Trophy 2024 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Rajasthan Kings vs Colombo Lions (Updated) ft. Robin Uthappa and Asela Gunaratne

Two important games took place on the fifth day of the Legends Cricket Trophy 2024 on Tuesday, March 12.

The New York Superstar Strikers took on the Punjab Royals in the first game of the day. They showcased a pretty good show with the bat in the first innings. All the batters except Thirimanne chipped in with handy contributions as they ended up scoring 175 runs in 15 overs.

Walter was the standout batter, amassing 73 runs in 33 deliveries, including eight fours and five sixes. Rahat Ali was the pick of the bowlers for the Royals. He claimed three wickets but also leaked 59 runs in his quota of four overs.

In pursuit of the target, the Royals' batters got starts but couldn't carry on. Skipper Tillakaratne Dilshan top-scored with the bat, scoring 31 off 14 deliveries. New York Strikers kept chipping in with wickets at short intervals. This led to Royals scoring only 121 runs in the second innings, thereby losing the game by 54 runs.

Asela Gunaratne was the star performer with the ball for New York Superstar Strikers, picking three wickets for 22 runs in four overs.

Rajasthan Kings crushed Colombo Lions by eight wickets in the second match of the day. Their bowling didn’t allow the Colombo Lions to find any sort of momentum during their innings.

Wickets falling in short intervals meant the Lions could only manage 101 runs in 15 overs. Chris Gayle was the top-run scorer as he managed 26 off 17. For Rajasthan, Ashley Nurse, de Silva, and J Saxena picked two wickets each.

Rajasthan's skipper Robin Uthappa continued his excellent form as his 22-ball 55 helped his team chase down the score in just 8.1 overs.

Legends Cricket Trophy 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Players Mat Inns Runs HS NO Ave BF SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 Robin Uthappa 3 3 180 72 - 60 78 230.77 -- 3 17 13 2 Saurabh Tiwary 3 3 110 52 1 55 60 183.33 -- 3 11 5 3 Chadwick Walton 3 3 97 73 - 32.33 54 179.63 -- 1 13 5 4 Lahiru Thirimanne 3 3 92 90 - 30.67 44 209.09 -- 1 11 5 5 Hamilton Masakadza 3 3 92 52 2 92 65 141.54 -- 1 6 5 6 Ben Dunk 3 3 91 46 - 30.33 44 206.82 -- 1 10 6 7 Gurkeerat Singh Mann 3 3 88 45 2 88 50 176 -- -- 10 5 8 Tillakaratne Dilshan 2 2 81 50 - 40.5 51 158.82 -- -- 11 2 9 Kevin O'Brien 2 2 77 50 1 77 55 140 -- 1 5 5 10 Irfan Pathan 2 2 69 39 - 34.5 38 181.58 -- 1 6 4

Robin Uthappa is rolling back the years with impressive batting. He stays at the top of the run charts with 180 runs to his name in three matches.

Saurabh Tiwary stays at second with 110 runs, followed by Chadwick Walton’s, whose 73-run knock helped him jump to third spot. He now has 97 runs in three matches. Meanwhile, Lahiru Thirimanne (92) and Hamilton Masakadza (92) are in the fourth and fifth spots, respectively.

Ben Dunk (91) and Gurkeerat Singh Mann (88) slip to sixth and seventh spots, respectively. Tillakaratne Dilshan has entered into the top 10 list and currently finds himself at eighth with 81 runs. The ninth and 10th positions are occupied by Kevin O Brien (77) and Irfan Pathan (69), respectively.

Legends Cricket Trophy 2024 Most wickets List

Sr. No Players Mat Inns Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ 4 5 1 Asela Gunaratne 3 3 9 - 60 5 3/22 12 6.67 -- -- 2 Anureet Singh 2 2 8 - 75 5 3/33 15 9.38 -- -- 3 Mohammad Irfan 3 3 8 - 78 5 3/33 15.6 9.75 -- -- 4 Rahat Ali 2 2 8 - 80 5 3/59 16 10 -- -- 5 Chris Mpofu 2 2 6 - 66 5 3/34 13.2 11 -- -- 6 Parvinder Awana 2 2 6 - 44 4 4/13 11 7.33 1 -- 7 Manpreet Gony 3 3 7.2 - 60 4 2/25 15 8.18 -- -- 8 Suranga Lakmal 3 3 8 - 88 4 2/37 22 11 -- -- 9 Yasir Shah 3 3 7.1 - 83 4 2/26 20.75 11.58 -- -- 10 Shadab Jakati 3 3 10 - 63 3 2/27 21 6.3 -- --

After picking three wickets against Punjab Royals, Asela Gunaratne has jumped to the top spot in the wickets tally. He now has five wickets under his name.

Anureet Singh and M Irfan also have five wickets each and are sitting at the second and third spots, respectively. The number four position is now occupied by Rahat Ali, who too has five wickets. Chris Mpofu finds himself at the fifth spot with five wickets, followed by Parvinder Awana (4) at six.

Manpreet Gony occupies the seventh position with four wickets, while Suranga Lakmal (4) lies in eighth. Yasir Shah too has four wickets to his name and is languishing at ninth. Shadab Jakati rounds off the top 10 list with three wickets in his bag.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App