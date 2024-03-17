Legends Cricket Trophy 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Rajasthan Kings vs Dubai Giants (Updated) ft. Robin Uthappa and Chris Mpofu

Modified Mar 17, 2024 23:49 IST
Legends Cricket Trophy 2024: Top run-getters
Delhi Devils secured a 42-run win over Colombo Lions in the 18th match of the Legends Cricket Trophy 2024 on Sunday, March 17. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Kings bagged a 14-run win against Dubai Giants in the 19th game.

In the 18th encounter, the Delhi Devils racked up a dominating total of 189/1 in 15 overs. Van Wyk was the top-scorer with 84* runs in 44 balls with 11 fours and three sixes. Malhotra (40) and Ferguson (44*) also played crucial roles.

In response, the Colombo Lions could rack up only 147/6 in 15 overs. Captain Asghar Afghan was the top-scorer with 49 runs in 33 balls. Iqbal Abdulla and Pradeep Sangwan scalped two wickets apiece.

In the 19th encounter, Rajasthan Kings secured a total of 208/3 in 15 overs with Robin Uthappa scoring 76 runs in 34 balls. Angelo Perera also shined with 43 runs. Masakadza racked up 42 runs in 19 balls.

In reply, Dubai Giants got bundled out for 194 runs in 13.5 overs. Gurkeerat Singh Mann was the top-scorer with 66 runs. However, other batters failed to create an impact. Chathuranga de Silva claimed a match-winning fifer.

Legends Cricket Trophy 2024 Most Runs List

No.PlayerTeamRunsMatInnsHSAvgSR100504s6s
1Robin UthappaRK268667644.67223.33042223
2Kevin O'BrienKSA237555879159.06041814
3Tillakaratne DilshanPR214665942.8156.202325
4Gurkeerat Singh MannDG209666652.25188.29012212
5Shaun MarshDG207557951.75178.45022311
6Angelo PereraRK1956510097.5232.1410266
7Chadwick WaltonNSS190558138200022411
8Hamilton MasakadzaRK172665243153.5701169
9Saurabh TiwaryDG164665232.8178.2601187
10Suresh RainaDD163337981.5161.3902177

Robin Uthappa moved from second to top spot with 268 runs. Kevin O'Brien slid from top to second rank with 237 runs. Tillakaratne Dilshan retained his third slot with 214 runs. Gurkeerat Singh Mann moved up from ninth to fourth rank.

Shaun Marsh (207) maintained their fifth spot. Angelo Perera (195) ascended from the eighth to the sixth slot. Chadwick Walton (190) slid from the fourth to the seventh spot. Hamilton Masakadza was propelled from the 11th to the eighth rank.

Saurabh Tiwary (164) slipped from the sixth to the ninth slot. Saurabh Tiwary (164) slipped from the sixth to the ninth slot.

Legends Cricket Trophy 2024 Most Wickets List

No.PlayerTeamWicketsMatInnsAvgSRER5W+3W+Maiden
1Christopher MpofuKSA104413.77.810.54020
2Anureet SinghDD95517.8911.339.47010
3Chaturanga de SilvaRK85515.139.759.31100
4Rahat AliPR73316.5710.299.67010
5Tino BestKSA74416.8610.299.83010
6Manpreet GonyRK76615.4310.578.76010
7Rahul ShuklaKSA63312.6798.44010
8Sachith PathiranaDG6331499.33010
9Isuru UdanaNSS64417.3313.337.8020
10Upul IndrasiriPR64419.511.839.89000

Chris Mpofu (10) and Anureet Singh (9) maintained their top two spots in the wickets standings. Chathuranga de Silva rocketed from the 24th to the third position with eight wickets. Rahat Ali (7) and Tino Best (7) retained their fourth and fifth ranks at 16.57 and 16.86 respectively.

Manpreet Gony (7) descended from the third to the sixth spot at 15.43. Rahul Shukla maintained her seventh spot, picking up six wickets at 12.67. Sachith Pathirana (6) moved up from the 10th to the eighth spot at 14.

Isuru Udana (6) slid from the sixth to the ninth rank at 17.33 while Upul Indrasisi slipped from the ninth to the 10th position, accumulating six wickets at 19.5.

