Legends Cricket Trophy 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Rajasthan Kings vs Dubai Giants (Updated) ft. Robin Uthappa and Chris Mpofu

Delhi Devils secured a 42-run win over Colombo Lions in the 18th match of the Legends Cricket Trophy 2024 on Sunday, March 17. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Kings bagged a 14-run win against Dubai Giants in the 19th game.

In the 18th encounter, the Delhi Devils racked up a dominating total of 189/1 in 15 overs. Van Wyk was the top-scorer with 84* runs in 44 balls with 11 fours and three sixes. Malhotra (40) and Ferguson (44*) also played crucial roles.

In response, the Colombo Lions could rack up only 147/6 in 15 overs. Captain Asghar Afghan was the top-scorer with 49 runs in 33 balls. Iqbal Abdulla and Pradeep Sangwan scalped two wickets apiece.

In the 19th encounter, Rajasthan Kings secured a total of 208/3 in 15 overs with Robin Uthappa scoring 76 runs in 34 balls. Angelo Perera also shined with 43 runs. Masakadza racked up 42 runs in 19 balls.

In reply, Dubai Giants got bundled out for 194 runs in 13.5 overs. Gurkeerat Singh Mann was the top-scorer with 66 runs. However, other batters failed to create an impact. Chathuranga de Silva claimed a match-winning fifer.

Legends Cricket Trophy 2024 Most Runs List

No. Player Team Runs Mat Inns HS Avg SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 Robin Uthappa RK 268 6 6 76 44.67 223.33 0 4 22 23 2 Kevin O'Brien KSA 237 5 5 58 79 159.06 0 4 18 14 3 Tillakaratne Dilshan PR 214 6 6 59 42.8 156.2 0 2 32 5 4 Gurkeerat Singh Mann DG 209 6 6 66 52.25 188.29 0 1 22 12 5 Shaun Marsh DG 207 5 5 79 51.75 178.45 0 2 23 11 6 Angelo Perera RK 195 6 5 100 97.5 232.14 1 0 26 6 7 Chadwick Walton NSS 190 5 5 81 38 200 0 2 24 11 8 Hamilton Masakadza RK 172 6 6 52 43 153.57 0 1 16 9 9 Saurabh Tiwary DG 164 6 6 52 32.8 178.26 0 1 18 7 10 Suresh Raina DD 163 3 3 79 81.5 161.39 0 2 17 7

Robin Uthappa moved from second to top spot with 268 runs. Kevin O'Brien slid from top to second rank with 237 runs. Tillakaratne Dilshan retained his third slot with 214 runs. Gurkeerat Singh Mann moved up from ninth to fourth rank.

Shaun Marsh (207) maintained their fifth spot. Angelo Perera (195) ascended from the eighth to the sixth slot. Chadwick Walton (190) slid from the fourth to the seventh spot. Hamilton Masakadza was propelled from the 11th to the eighth rank.

Saurabh Tiwary (164) slipped from the sixth to the ninth slot. Saurabh Tiwary (164) slipped from the sixth to the ninth slot.

Legends Cricket Trophy 2024 Most Wickets List

No. Player Team Wickets Mat Inns Avg SR ER 5W+ 3W+ Maiden 1 Christopher Mpofu KSA 10 4 4 13.7 7.8 10.54 0 2 0 2 Anureet Singh DD 9 5 5 17.89 11.33 9.47 0 1 0 3 Chaturanga de Silva RK 8 5 5 15.13 9.75 9.31 1 0 0 4 Rahat Ali PR 7 3 3 16.57 10.29 9.67 0 1 0 5 Tino Best KSA 7 4 4 16.86 10.29 9.83 0 1 0 6 Manpreet Gony RK 7 6 6 15.43 10.57 8.76 0 1 0 7 Rahul Shukla KSA 6 3 3 12.67 9 8.44 0 1 0 8 Sachith Pathirana DG 6 3 3 14 9 9.33 0 1 0 9 Isuru Udana NSS 6 4 4 17.33 13.33 7.8 0 2 0 10 Upul Indrasiri PR 6 4 4 19.5 11.83 9.89 0 0 0

Chris Mpofu (10) and Anureet Singh (9) maintained their top two spots in the wickets standings. Chathuranga de Silva rocketed from the 24th to the third position with eight wickets. Rahat Ali (7) and Tino Best (7) retained their fourth and fifth ranks at 16.57 and 16.86 respectively.

Manpreet Gony (7) descended from the third to the sixth spot at 15.43. Rahul Shukla maintained her seventh spot, picking up six wickets at 12.67. Sachith Pathirana (6) moved up from the 10th to the eighth spot at 14.

Isuru Udana (6) slid from the sixth to the ninth rank at 17.33 while Upul Indrasisi slipped from the ninth to the 10th position, accumulating six wickets at 19.5.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App