Legends League Cricket 2023: How to purchase tickets for the tournament?

Legends League Cricket is back for its second edition after a super-hit inaugural season. The premier T20 tournament will feature retired international superstars from across the globe.

Legends League Cricket 2023 is set to catch viewers’ attention from November 18 to December 09, 2023. 19 matches will be held across various venues, namely - Ranchi, Dehradun, Jammu, Visakhapatnam, and Surat.

This season, six teams are participating in the iconic T20 tournament, which are - Bhilwara Kings, India Capitals, Gujarat Giants, Manipal Tigers, Southern Super Stars and Urbanrisers Hyderabad. The sides will be led by some of the greats of the game and fans are in store for some thrilling cricketing action.

While the tournament will have television broadcast and live streaming, cricket enthusiasts can also catch the extravaganza live from the stadium. If you wish to witness and cheer for your all-time favorite cricket superstars back in action, with the best possible experience, this is your chance to grab tickets and do so.

Legends League Cricket 2023 ticketing details of all venues: How to buy tickets?

Fans can visit the official Legends League Cricket website (https://www.llct20.com/) to grab their tickets for the Legends League Cricket 2023 matches. The tickets are also available for purchase on Paytm Insider, the official tournament ticketing partner.

By visiting these websites, fans can explore a range of ticketing options and make their purchases to ensure their presence in the enthralling T20 cricket league featuring the legends of all time.

The tickets are available in various ranges, and cricket enthusiasts can plan accordingly.

The starting prices for the Legends League Cricket 2023 league stage games at Ranchi, Dehradun, Jammu, and Visakhapatnam begin from INR 299 (earlybird) onwards. Tickets for the games at a later stage of the tournament in Surat and Visakhapatnam are yet to be released.

Here is a list of detailed ticketing prices and stands across venues for the Legends League Cricket 2023 tournament.

RANCHI -

PRICE (INR) STAND ₹299 WEST HILL

EAST HILL ₹499 Wing A - Lower Tier

Wing A - Upper Tier

Wing B - Upper Tier

Wing B - Lower Tier

Wing C - Upper Tier

Wing C - Lower Tier

Wing D - Lower Tier ₹900 SPICE BOX



M.S. Dhoni Pavilion

DEHRADUN -

PRICE (INR) STAND ₹299 North Pavilion Upper

East Bay

West Bay ₹399

South East

South West

₹499 South East

South West

₹949 North East

North West

JAMMU -

PRICE (INR) STAND ₹399 Block U ₹499 Block V ₹1200 Block A

Block X

₹1500

North Pavilion

South Pavilion ₹2000 North Pavilion

South Pavilion

VISAKHAPATNAM -

PRICE (INR) STAND ₹299



A Stand

E Stand

E1 Stand

L Stand

C Stand (Club)

D Stand (Club) ₹399 B Stand

F Stand

F1 Stand

M Stand

M1 Stand

N Stand



Fans can visit the official websites for further information about ticket collection and venue location details.