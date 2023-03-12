Legends League Cricket 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Gautam Gambhir and Harbhajan Singh lead the charts - Updated after Match 2

The second match of the Legends League Cricket 2023 was held at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha between the World Giants and the India Maharajas. It was a nail-biting contest.

Batting first, the World Giants posted 166 on the board, losing eight wickets, thanks to fifties from Aaron Finch (53) and Shane Watson (55). Harbhajan Singh starred with the ball for the Maharajas, finishing with figures of 4/13 in his two overs.

The Maharajas faltered in the chase. Gautam Gambhir scored 68 but the lack of contributions from the other batters resulted in them falling short of the target by two. Ricardo Powell bowled well and picked up two wickets for the Giants to help them get off to a winning start in the competition.

Legends League Cricket 2023 Most Runs List

Gautam Gambhir is the leading run scorer in the competition

India Maharajas’ skipper Gautam Gambhir has jumped to the first spot in the most runs list of the Legends League Cricket 2023. The southpaw scored 54 in the first game and followed it by scoring 68 in the next. He hit 9 fours and a six against the Giants and has taken his tally to 122 in two games.

Misbah-ul-Haq of the Asia Lions has slipped to the second spot on the conclusion of the second game of the competition. The right-handed batter scored 73 off 50 balls in their opening game against the India Maharajas and played a vital role in them getting off to a winning start.

World Giants’ Shane Watson played beautifully against the India Maharajas. The all-rounder from Australia scored 55 off 32 balls which included 5 fours and 3 sixes. His partnership along with Aaron Finch helped them post 166 on the board which they defended successfully. Watson is placed third in the most runs list of the tournament.

Legends League Cricket 2023 Most Wickets List

Most Wickets list after Match 2

Harbhajan Singh of the India Maharajas is the current leading wicket-taker in the Legends League Cricket 2023. The off-spinner grabbed four wickets in their game against the World Giants and conceded only 13 runs in his two overs. He was brilliant with the ball and will be hoping to stay at the top going ahead in the competition.

Sohail Tanvir of the Asia Lions sits below Harbhajan in the list for most wickets in the Legends League Cricket 2023. The left-arm pacer returned figures of 3/27 in his four overs and helped his side beat the India Maharajas in the opening game of the competition.

Ricardo Powell of the World Giants picked up two wickets with the ball against the India Maharajas and has moved to the third spot in the most wickets list of the competition. He picked up the wickets of Robin Uthappa and Gautam Gambhir and played a pivotal role in them getting off to a winning start to the tournament.

