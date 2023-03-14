Legends League Cricket 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Gautam Gambhir and Sohail Tanvir lead the charts - Updated after Match 3

The Asia Lions faced the World Giants in the third match of the Legends League Cricket 2023. The West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha hosted this encounter.

The match was reduced to 10 overs per side die to rain. The Asia Lions were asked to bat first and the partnership between Tillakaratne Dilshan (32*) and Misbah-ul-Haq (44*) helped them post 99 on the board on a bowling-friendly track.

Chasing 100, the World Giants kept losing wickets at regular intervals and finished their innings on 64/5 to lose the game by 35 runs. Chris Gayle top-scored with 23 but lacked support from the other end. Shahid Afridi and Abdur Razzak claimed two wickets each for the Lions.

Legends League Cricket 2023 Most Runs List

Most Runs list after the conclusion of Match 3

India Maharajas skipper Gautam Gambhir is the leading run-scorer in the Legends League Cricket 2023. The southpaw has scored 122 runs in two matches at an average of 61. He has hit two fifties so far in the competition and is looking in solid touch with the bat.

Misbah-ul-Haq of the Asia Lions played a fantastic cameo of 44* off 19 balls to power his side to 99 against the Giants which they defended successfully. He has now taken his tally to 117 and will be looking to keep contributing for his side in the competition.

Shane Watson of the World Giants is placed third on the most runs list of the Legends League Cricket 2023. The all-rounder has smashed 58 runs in two matches and averages 29 with the bat. He is striking at 148.71 with the bat and will be hoping to move up the list, going ahead in the competition.

Legends League Cricket 2023 Most Wickets List

Sohail Tanvir is the leading wicket-taker in the competition

Sohail Tanvir of the Asia Lions is back at the top of the most wickets list. Tanvir bowled spin against the World Giants and picked the wicket of skipper Aaron Finch to take his tally to four wickets in the competition. He averages nine with the ball and will be hoping to stay at the top going ahead in the tournament.

Harbhajan Singh has slipped to the second spot in the most wickets list of the Legends League Cricket 2023. The off-spinner from the India Maharajas has grabbed four wickets, giving away 46 runs in two games.

Ricardo Powell of the World Giants grabbed the wicket of Upul Tharanga on Monday. He now has three wickets in the tournament and has moved to the third spot on the list of the most wickets.

Poll : 0 votes