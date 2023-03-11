Legends League Cricket 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Misbah-ul-Haq of Asia Lions leads the chart - Updated after Match 1

The opening game of the Legends League Cricket 2023 saw the Asia Lions take on the India Maharajas at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha. It was a close-fought contest and the Asia Lions emerged victorious at the end of the fixture.

Batting first, the Asia Lions posted 165 on the board, thanks to contributions from Upul Tharanga (40) and Misbah-ul-Haq (73). The India Maharajas picked up six wickets in total.

Chasing 166, Gautam Gambhir scored 54 at the top of the order but they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. They finished their innings on 156/8 and lost the game by nine runs. The Asia Lions held their nerves in the end to get off to a winning start to the competition.

Legends League Cricket 2023 Most Runs List

Misbah-ul-Haq played brilliantly in the first game of the competition

Misbah-ul-Haq of Asia Lions is the current leading run-scorer in the Legends League Cricket 2023. The right-handed batter scored 73 off 50 balls in the opening game of the competition against India Maharajas. He hit 2 fours and four maximums and helped his side post 165 on the board, which they defended successfully.

India Maharajas’ skipper Gautam Gambhir is placed second in the most runs list of the competition. Chasing 166, the southpaw scored 54 off 39 balls at the top of the order. He hit seven boundaries in his knock but it resulted in vain as they lost the game by nine runs.

Asia Lions’ Upul Tharanga played a well-composed knock at the top of the order in their first game. He scored 40 off 39 balls which included two maximums. His knock helped his side lay a platform for them to finish on a high. Tharanga sits in third position in the most runs list of the tournament.

Legends League Cricket 2023 Most Wickets List

Most Wickets list after Match 1

Sohail Tanvir of the Asia Lions is the leading wicket-taker in the competition. He was brilliant in the opening game against the India Maharajas and finished with figures of 3/27 in his four overs, which also included a maiden. He picked the wickets of Robin Uthappa and the Pathan brothers and has jumped to the top of the list.

Stuart Binny of the India Maharajas picked up two wickets in the opening game of the Legends League Cricket 2023. He picked up two wickets, giving away only 22 runs in his four overs. He bowled beautifully and sits second in the most wickets list of the competition.

Parvinder Awana of India Maharajas is placed third in the most wickets list of the Legends League Cricket 2023. The right-arm pacer picked up two wickets in his four overs to help his side restrict the Asia Lions to 165/6. Awana will look to add more to his tally in his next outing.

