The final of the Legends League Cricket 2023 saw the World Giants take on the Asia Lions at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha. The Asia Lions were crowned the champions after a comprehensive performance in the final.

The Giants opted to bat first and Jacques Kallis scored 78* off 54 balls to help his side post 147 on the board. Kallis was well-supported by Ross Taylor from the other end who scored 32. The Lions picked up four wickets in total, with Abdur Razzak finishing with two.

In reply, Upul Tharanga (57 off 28 balls) and Tillakaratne Dilshan (58 off 42 balls) got them off to a fantastic start as it helped their side chase down the total in 16.1 overs. The Giants managed to pick up only three wickets as they failed to defend the total.

Legends League Cricket 2023 Most Runs List

Upul Tharanga finished as the leading run scorer in the competition

Upul Tharanga of Asia Lions finished the competition as the leading run scorer. He stepped up and scored 57 off just 28 balls in the final against the Giants to take his runs tally to 221 in six games. He averaged 36.83 with the bat and played a crucial role for his side to lift the trophy.

India Maharajas’ skipper Gautam Gambhir finished at the second position in the most runs list of the Legends League Cricket 2023. He scored 215 runs in four matches, which included three fifties at an impressive average of 71.66. But the southpaw lacked support from his teammates as they failed to qualify for the final.

Dilshan was also instrumental in the Asia Lions lifting the trophy. He along with Tharanga gave solid starts to their side throughout the competition. Dilshan scored 58 in the final and finished the league with 191 runs to his name in six games.

Legends League Cricket 2023 Most Wickets List

Most Wickets list after Final

Sohail Tanvir of the Asia Lions retained his position at the top of the list of the most wickets in the Legends League Cricket 2023. The left-armer picked up seven wickets at 20.71 and helped his side win the tournament.

Abdur Razzak led the spin bowling attack brilliantly for the Lions. He was unplayable in the final and picked up two wickets, giving away only 14 runs in his spell of four overs. Razzak finished the competition with six wickets in as many games and finished below his teammate Tanvir.

Brett Lee was the standout bowler for the World Giants in the Legends League Cricket 2023. The right-arm pacer picked up six wickets at an average of 14.83 and an economy of 6.85. Lee featured in only four games and played a big part in his team’s journey till the final.

