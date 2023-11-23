Legends League Cricket 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Bhilwara Kings vs Gujarat Giants Match 4

The Bhilwara Kings faced the Gujarat Giants in the fourth match of the Legends League Cricket 2023 at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi on Wednesday, November 22.

After four matches in the Legends League Cricket 2023, Urbanrisers Hyderabad are on top of the points table. They have secured two points and a commendable net run rate of 0.650. Manipal Tigers closely follow in the second position with a convincing win in the last game, accumulating two points and a net run rate of 0.500.

Bhilwara Kings, despite their recent loss, maintain the third spot with two points and a net run rate of 0.119. Gujarat Giants and India Capitals are in the fourth and fifth positions respectively. The former registered a win in their recent game against the Bhilwara Kings while the latter is yet to earn a single point.

Southern Superstars stand at the sixth spot as like India Capitals, they are also yet to open their account. The upcoming matches will be crucial for teams to solidify their positions in the Legends League Cricket 2023 points table.

Sreesanth’s nail-biting final over denied Lendl his century and Kings their win in Legends League Cricket

As far as the match is concerned, in an electrifying showdown between Gujarat Giants and Bhilwara Kings, the Giants had to bat first after losing the toss. Their batting performance was spectacular, with the explosive Chris Gayle leading the charge. The Univers Boss amassed 52 runs off 27 balls, with eight fours and two sixes.

Thanks to his knock and decent contributions from other batters, Gujarat Giants were able to post a formidable total of 172 runs in 20 overs. Even though they lost some crucial wickets, Abhishek Jhunjhunwala and Chirag Khurana's contributions at the end helped bring Gujarat Giants reach a competitive total.

In the chase, Solomon Mire and Tillakaratne Dilshan got out within the very first three overs, as the Bhilwara Kings faced early setbacks. Nevertheless, the skilled Lendl Simmons stepped up as the savior for the Kings. He delivered an extraordinary performance, crafting an innings of 99 not out off 61 balls. Simmons hit 12 fours and three sixes and single-handedly kept the Kings in the hunt.

However, his efforts went in vain as they fell short by just three runs in the end. It was a brilliant final over from Sreesanth as he defended 13 runs even as Simmons remained unbeaten on 99.