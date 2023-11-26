Legends League Cricket 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Gujarat Giants vs Urbanrisers Hyderabad Match 8

The Gujarat Giants were up against the Urban Risers Hyderabad in the eighth game of the Legends League Cricket 2023 at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi on Sunday (November 26).

Leading the points table with an impressive net run rate of 2.475, the Manipal Tigers are establishing themselves as the team to beat. Urbanrisers Hyderabad, with two wins and one loss, have a positive NRR of 0.250.

Gujarat Giants, at number 4, are in a competitive position with two wins and one loss. Following their triumph against the While, they faced a setback against Urbanrisers Hyderabad in their most recent game, but the Giants remain a force to be reckoned with, with an NRR of -0.100.

India Capitals, with one win and two losses, are striving to find their rhythm in the competition and are fifth. Despite their challenging contests, they have managed a positive NRR of 0.461.

The Bhilwara Kings are sixth with a negative NRR of -1.419. The Southern Superstars, having played two games, are yet to secure a win, face an uphill battle. The Superstars will be eager to bounce back and make their mark.

Urbanrisers Hyderabad have narrow escape against Gujarat Giants

In a high-octane clash between Gujarat Giants and Urbanrisers Hyderabad, the Giants emerged victorious by a run.

Gujarat, opting to bat first, posted a formidable total of 193-5. Chris Gayle, set the tone with a 29-run contribution off 26, while Richard Levi's blazing 49 off 19, added the much-needed fireworks to the innings. Rajat Bhatia's unbeaten 39 and Dhruv Raval's patient 29 not out propelled the Giants to a competitive total.

Urbanrisers faced a stern challenge in the chase but showcased resilience and aggressive intent. Dwayne Smith led the charge with a scintillating 50 off 39. Peter Trego's blitzkrieg of 59 off 25, adorned with seven fours and four sixes, kept Urbanrisers in the hunt.

Despite Stuart Binny's late cameo of 12 off 8, the Giants' bowling attack, led by Sulieman Benn and Sreeshant, effected crucial breakthroughs, which saw the Urbanrisers prevailing by a solitary run.