Legends League Cricket 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings, Match 1

The India Capitals took on Bhilwara Kings in Match 1 of the Legends League Cricket 2023 at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi on Saturday (November 18).

Bhilwara Kings are placed atop the Legends League Cricket points table, having defeated the Capitals in the season opener.

The Capitals, on the other hand, suffered a close-fought loss and are settled just below the Kings in the rankings.

Irfan Pathan's quick-fire knock guides Bhilwara Kings to victory over India Capitals

Batting first, India Capitals posted a competitive total of 229/8 in their allotted 20 overs. Skipper Gautam Gambhir scored 63 runs off 35 balls at a strike rate of 180. His innings was laced with eight fours and one maximum.

Kirk Edwards (59 off 31) and wicket-keeper batter Ben Dunk (37 off 16) also played crucial knocks for the Capitals. A 34-run knock from West Indian player Ashley Nurse helped the side get past the 200-run mark with ease.

Anureet Singh was the star bowler in the first innings, having picked up four wickets for the Kings.

In reply, the Kings had a poor start to the innings and were 27/2 at one stage, losing Lendl Simmons and Dilshan early in the innings. However, Zimbabwean player Solomon Mire amassed 70 runs off 40 balls a strike rate of 175.00. His innings included nine boundaries and three sixes.

A brisk 15-ball half-century from captain Irfan Pathan sealed the deal for Bhilwara Kings as they won the match with three wickets in hand and four balls to spare.

The former Indian captain finished his innings with an unbeaten 65 off just 19 balls. His innings was embellished with a boundary and nine sixes.

Isuru Udana picked up three wickets for the Capitals but ended up conceding 51 runs. Rusty Theron finished his four-over spell with figures of 2/33.