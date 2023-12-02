Legends League Cricket 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after India Capitals vs Manipal Tigers Match 13

The India Capitals faced Manipal Tigers in the 13th game of the Legends League Cricket 2023 at the Vishakhapatnam on Saturday, December 2.

After four games, the Manipal Tigers are top of the table with three wins and one loss, accumulating six points, and have a net run rate of +1.224.

Following closely behind is Urbanrisers Hyderabad, also with six points, thanks to three wins in four games. Although the Manipal Tigers hold the top spot due to a superior net run rate, Urbanrisers remain a formidable contender with an NRR of 0.514.

Gujarat Giants are third in the points table with five points. They have won two games and lost one while one ended without a result. The Giants' net run rate of -0.100 reflects a competitive performance.

India Capitals, having played five games, find themselves in fourth position with three points. A challenging campaign, including a no-result along with a recent loss against Tigers, will make their run difficult from here.

Southern Superstars and Bhilwara Kings complete the points table with three points apiece. Both teams have won one game, faced two defeats and have one no-result apiece.

The NRRs of -0.665 for Southern Superstars and -1.424 for Bhilwara Kings place them fifth and sixth respectively in the points table.

Tigers clinch four-wicket victory over Capitals

India Capitals faced Manipal Tigers in the last game, where the Capitals set a target of 187. Captain Gautam Gambhir scored a quickfire knock of 17 off eight.

The highlight of the innings came from Bharat Chipli, who remained unbeaten on 65 off 51. Ben Dunk played a key role, adding 33 off 19, while Ashley Nurse provided a late flourish with a quickfire 26 off 12.

Praveen Gupta, Imran Khan and Pankaj Singh were the key performers for Manipal Tigers, claiming two wickets apiece.

Chasing a target of 187, the Tigers displayed a strong batting prowess. Colin de Grandhomme scored an half-century off 35 deliveres, while Amit Verma contributed 48. Thisara Perera provided the finishing touches with an unbeaten 31 off 16.

Manipal Tigers emerged victorious with only one delivery to spare.