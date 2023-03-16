Legends League Cricket 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after India Maharajas and World Giants Match 5

The fifth match of the Legends League Cricket 2023 saw the India Maharajas take on the World Giants at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha. A good all-round effort saw the World Giants win the game.

With this win, the World Giants have moved to the top of the points table. This was their second win of the competition and have four points to their name. They have a net run rate of -0.398 and pip the Asia Lions, who also have four points under their belt.

Asia Lions have won two out of three games and have a net run rate of -0.498. They are placed second in the points table and will face the table-toppers World Giants in their next fixture. The India Maharajas had a tough time in the league stages of the competition. They managed to win only a single game out of four and finished at the bottom of the points table.

The Maharajas lost three fixtures in total and will face the loser of the last league game in the Eliminator. They have a net run rate of 0.512 and will be disappointed with their performances so far. They will be hoping to turn the tables around in the knockout stages of the Legends League Cricket 2023.

Chris Gayle and Brett Lee star in World Giants’ win

Updated Points Table after Match 5

After being asked to bat first, the Maharajas kept losing wickets at regular intervals and ended their innings on 136/9. Suresh Raina looked good at the crease and top-scored with 49. Brett Lee was the pick of the bowlers for the Giants as he finished with figures of 3/18 in his three overs. Chris Mpofu and Tino Best also chipped in with a couple of scalps.

In reply, Chris Gayle led the charge with the bat at the top of the order. He smashed 9 fours and a maximum to score 57 off 46 balls to help his side get off to a flying start. It helped the Giants chase down the total with eight balls to spare to win the game by three wickets.

The Giants will now face the Asia Lions in their next game. The winner of the clash will qualify directly for the final. The loser will face the India Maharajas in the Eliminator. It’s all to play for the Giants and the Lions on Thursday (March 16).

