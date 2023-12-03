Legends League Cricket 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Southern Super Stars vs Gujarat Giants Match 14

Gujarat Giants moved to the top of the points table in the Legends League Cricket 2023 following their five-wicket win against Southern Super Stars in Match No.14 on Sunday, December 3.

The Kevin O'Brien-led Giants registered their third win today in the six-team event. They have suffered one defeat and one match didn't produce a result. The team has also confirmed their place in the playoffs with seven points next to their name.

Gujarat is one point ahead of Manipal Tigers and Urbanisers Hyderabad, who are currently placed second and third on the points table, respectively. Both Tigers and Urbanisers will face each other in the final league stage fixture on Wednesday, with the winner set to top the points table.

With just a solitary win, three losses, and a no result, India Capitals is the fourth team to qualify for the playoffs. Despite leveling on three points with Southern Super Stars and Bhilwara Kings, the Capitals will pip both sides owing to a superior net-run-rate (NRR).

Gautam Gambhir's team has a decent NRR of +0.30 in contrast to the dipping NRR of Super Stars (-0.108) and Kings (-1.424).

Ranks TEAMS M W L T N/R PT NRR 1 GUJARAT GIANTS 5 3 1 0 1 7 0.08 2 MANIPAL TIGERS 4 3 1 0 0 6 1.22 3 URBANRISERS HYDERABAD 4 3 1 0 1 6 0.51 4 INDIA CAPITALS 5 1 3 0 1 3 0.303 5 SOUTHERN SUPERSTARS 5 1 3 0 1 3 -0.108 6 BHILWARA KINGS 5 1 3 0 1 3 -1.424

Gujarat Giants eliminates Southern Super Stars from playoffs race

Kevin O'Brien opted to field first and the Giants got the early scalp of Jesse Ryder in the second over. A 55-run stand between Upul Tharanga (34) and Shreevats Goswami (24) was the major highlight of the insipid batting performance from the Super Stars.

Left-arm spinner Monty Panesar separated Tharanga and Goswami with the latter's removal in the 12th over. Former Ireland pacer Trent Johnston mustered figures of 3/30 from his four overs, involving the lower order wickets, to restrict Ross Taylor and Co. to 159/8 in 20 overs.

Bengal-born batter Abhishek Jhunjhunwala smashed 81 runs off 49 balls, hammering 10 boundaries and three sixes, to set the tone for the moderate run-chase. Elton Chigumbura smashed successive sixes off Chaturanga de Silva's bowling to wrap up the game for Gujarat Giants with eight balls to spare.