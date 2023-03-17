Legends League Cricket 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after World Giants and Asia Lions Match 6

The last league game of the Legends League Cricket 2023 saw the World Giants face the Asia Lions at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha.

The Giants beat the Lions to retain their top position in the points table. They have played four games so far and won three of those. With six points to their name. They qualify directly for the final to be played on Monday.

The Lions suffered their second loss of the competition and finished the league stages at the second position. They failed a chance to qualify directly for the final. They finished above India's Maharajas, who managed to win only a single game in the competition. The Maharajas finished at the bottom of the points table and will have to play the Eliminator.

The Eliminator will take place on Saturday between the Lions and the Maharajas. The loser of the clash will get eliminated from the competition and the winner will take on the World Giants in the final. The West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha will host both the knockout fixtures of this competition.

World Giants seal a berth in the final

Updated Points Table after Match 6

After being asked to bat first, the Giants posted 150 on the board, thanks to a fantastic partnership between Hashim Amla (68) and Jacques Kallis (56*). The Lions picked up three wickets in total, with Mohammad Amir and Sohail Tanvir finishing with one each.

Chasing 151, Tillakaratne Dilshan got the Lions off to a very good start. He scored 37 while opening the batting but lacked support from the other end. The other batters faltered in the chase as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals and eventually got bundled out on 130 to lose the game by 20 runs. Chris Mpofu and Tino Best starred with the ball for the Giants as they picked up three scalps each.

The Giants held their nerves and emerged victorious to qualify directly for the final. They have a couple of days off before the big final. The Lions, meanwhile will be hoping that they bring out their A-game in the Eliminator.

Poll : 0 votes