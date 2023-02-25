Legends League Cricket 2023 Tickets: How to buy tickets for LLC Masters T20 matches? 

Legends League Cricket (LLC Masters) 2023 will start on March 10 in Qatar. The organizers of the mega tournament announced the schedule for LLC Masters T20 earlier this month.

India Maharajas will take on Asia Lions in the tournament opener. The third team participating in the competition are last year's winners, World Giants. Several big names like Chris Gayle, Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Akhtar, Mohammad Kaif, Sreesanth, Aaron Finch, Hashim Amla, and Jacques Kallis, among others, have confirmed their participation in the tournament.

LLC organizers announced the ticketing details for the matches on Saturday, February 25. Fans in Qatar can buy the tickets from Qtickets LIVE. The venue for all the games is the Asian Town Cricket Stadium in Doha.

The official poster for the tickets also features 2011 Cricket World Cup winner Gautam Gambhir. Although India Maharajas have not confirmed his participation so far, it looks like the former Indian opener will play in the LLC T20 Masters competition as well.

When and where to watch Legends League Cricket 2023?

LLC T20 Masters 2023 will take place from March 10 to 20 in Qatar. Round 1 of the tournament will take place from March 10 to 13, followed by Round 2 from March 14 to 16. The table-toppers will advance directly to the final on March 20.

Teams that finish second and third will play in an Eliminator match on March 18. The winner of the Eliminator will progress to the final.

The upcoming tournament featuring the legends of the game will be live on Star Sports Network in India. Legends League Cricket T20 have roped in Star Sports as the official broadcasters for all the matches. The start time for the matches will be 5:30 pm AST (8:00 pm IST).

