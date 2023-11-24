Legends League Cricket 2023: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after India Capitals vs Urbanrisers Hyderabad (Updated) ft. Kevin Pietersen and Raina

Urbanrisers Hyderabad bagged a nail-biting three-run win over India Capitals in the fifth match of Legends League Cricket 2023. JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi hosted this thrilling encounter.

After losing the toss, Urbanrisers Hyderabad were asked to bat first. Despite losing their openers Dwayne Smith (3) and Martin Guptill (2) quite early on a used pitch, the rest of the batters stepped up.

Gurkeerat Singh Mann, batting at no.3, smacked a brilliant 89-run knock off 54 balls, with nine fours and three sixes. Suresh Raina (46) and Peter Trego (36*) also played crucial roles in setting up a total of 189/5 in 20 overs.

Isuru Udana was the standout bowler for India Capitals with two wickets in his four-over spell, conceding 28 runs. Rusty Theron, Munaf Patel and KP Appanna scalped one wicket apiece.

In the chase, four out of top five batters faltered badly for the Capitals. Gambhir (0), Amla (5), Edwards (11) and Dunk (5) couldn’t do much for the team. However, Kevin Pietersen (77) tried his best to resurrect the innings with the help of Ricardo Powell (26) and Ashley Nurse (41*).

With the asking rate climbing up, the Capitals lost the game in the end by just three runs. Chris Mpofu was the star bowler for Hyderabad with two wickets. Peter Trego, Tino Best and Pawan Suyal scalped one wicket each.

On that note, here are the leading run-scorers and wicket-takers of the ongoing Legends League Cricket 2023 season.

Legends League Cricket 2023 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 LMP Simmons (BK) 2 2 1 110 99* 110 71 154.92 - 1 13 3 2 CH Gayle (GG) 2 2 0 90 52 45 51 176.47 - 1 15 3 3 Gurkeerat Singh (URH) 2 2 0 89 89 44.5 55 161.81 - 1 9 3 4 SF Mire (BK) 2 2 0 78 70 39 48 162.5 - 1 10 3 5 KP Pietersen (ICAP) 1 1 0 77 77 77 48 160.41 - 1 4 6 6 AR Nurse (ICAP) 2 2 1 75 41* 75 45 166.66 - - 7 4 7 IK Pathan (BK) 2 2 1 74 65* 74 31 238.7 - 1 1 9 8 JH Kallis (GG) 2 2 0 70 56 35 49 142.85 - 1 10 1 9 KA Edwards (ICAP) 2 2 0 70 59 35 44 159.09 - 1 7 4 10 G Gambhir (ICAP) 2 2 0 63 63 31.5 36 175 - 1 8 2

Bhilwara Kings' no.3 batter Lendl Simmons maintained his pole position on the run-scoring charts with 110 runs from two innings at an average of 110 and a strike rate of 154.92. Chris Gayle retained his second rank with 90 runs at an average of 45 and an impressive strike rate of 176.47.

After bagging a duck in the previous game, Urbanrisers' no.3 batter Gurkeerat Singh Mann smacked 89 runs off 54 balls against Capitals to propel to the third spot at an average of 44.5.

Solomon Mire (78) slipped one position to occupy the fourth rank. Kevin Pietersen moved to the fifth position after his thunderous knock of 77 runs against Hyderabad. Ashley Nurse (75) was propelled to the sixth position.

Irfan Pathan (74), and Jacques Kallis (70) slipped three positions each to settle at seventh and eighth ranks respectively. Kirk Edwards slipped two spots to the ninth place with 70 runs at an average of 35 after scoring 11 runs against Urbanrisers. Gautam Gambhir bagged a golden duck to slide to the 10th rank with 63 runs.

Legends League Cricket 2023 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Overs Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 MD 1 I Udana (ICAP) 2 2 8 - 79 5 3/51 15.8 9.87 9.6 - - 2 P Awana (MT) 1 1 3 - 19 4 4/19 4.75 6.33 4.5 1 - 3 Hamid Hassan (SSS) 1 1 4 - 30 4 4/30 7.5 7.5 6 1 - 4 P Suyal (URH) 2 2 8 - 56 4 3/23 14 7 12 - - 5 CB Mpofu (URH) 2 2 8 - 57 4 2/23 14.25 7.12 12 - - 6 Anureet Singh (BK)"}">Anureet Singh (BK) 2 2 8 - 64 4 4/29 16 8 12 1 - 7 R Sharma (BK) 2 2 7 - 66 4 2/25 16.5 9.42 10.5 - - 8 R Bhatia (GG) 2 2 8 - 70 4 3/31 17.5 8.75 12 - - 9 JB Karia (BK) 2 2 7 - 43 3 2/16 14.33 6.14 14 - - 10 IH Chaudhary (GG) 2 2 8 - 61 3 2/32 20.33 7.62 16 - -

After bagging two wickets against Hyderabad, Capitals pacer Isuru Udana reclaimed the top position in the bowling standings with five scalps from two innings at an average of 15.8. Parwinder Awana slid to the second rank with four wickets from one match at an average of 4.75.

Superstars medium pacer Hamid Hassan slipped one rank to the third position with four wickets at an average of 7.5. Pawan Suyal (4) climbed to the fourth rank from sixth position at an average of 14.

Chris Mpofu (4) propelled to the fifth slot at an average of 14.25 after scalping two wickets vs Capitals. Anureet Singh (4), Rahul Sharma (4), and Rajat Bhatia (4) descended three positions each to occupy the sixth, seventh, and eighth positions at an average of 16, 16.5, and 17.5 respectively.

Jesal Karia slipped from the seventh spot to the ninth position, scalping three wickets at an average of 14.33. Ishwar Chaudhary (3) slid one position to the 10th rank at an average of 20.33.