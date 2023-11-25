Legends League Cricket 2023: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Manipal Tigers vs Bhilwara Kings (Updated) ft. Chadwick Walton and Parwinder Awana

Manipal Tigers secured a comprehensive 89-run win over Bhilwara Kings in the sixth match of Legends League Cricket 2023 at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehradun.

Tigers were asked to bat first after losing the toss. Openers Robin Uthappa (51) and Chadwick Walton shared an 87-run opening partnership to start things on a positive note. With Hamilton Masakadza (37), Walton, who himself scored a century, forged a 114-run second wicket partnership to post 211/3 in 20 overs.

Chris Barnwell scalped two wickets while Rahul Sharma picked up one for Kings.

In the chase, Bhilwara Kings lost Lendl Simmons for a duck. Solomon Mire (3) and Robin Bist (9) also lost their wickets soon after. T Dilshan also failed to make an impact, losing his wicket for just 26 runs.

In the middle overs, Yusuf Pathan (16) and Irfan Pathan (5) faltered too as Kings stared down the barrel. Eventually, they managed just 122/8 in 20 overs, losing the game by 89 runs. Leg-spinner Imran Khan was the standout bowler with a three-wicket haul.

Without any further ado, here are the leading run-scorers and wicket-takers of the ongoing Legends League Cricket 2023 season:

Legends League Cricket 2023 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 CAK Walton (MT) 2 2 0 121 104 60.5 67 180.59 1 - 12 6 2 LMP Simmons (BK) 3 3 1 110 99* 55 73 150.68 - 1 13 3 3 CH Gayle (GG) 2 2 0 90 52 45 51 176.47 - 1 15 3 4 Gurkeerat Singh (URH) 2 2 0 89 89 44.5 55 161.81 - 1 9 3 5 SF Mire (BK) 3 3 0 81 70 27 57 142.1 - 1 10 3 6 IK Pathan (BK) 3 3 1 79 65* 39.5 38 207.89 - 1 1 9 7 KP Pietersen (ICAP) 1 1 0 77 77 77 48 160.41 - 1 4 6 8 AR Nurse (ICAP) 2 2 1 75 41* 75 45 166.66 - - 7 4 9 RV Uthappa (MT) 2 2 0 74 51 37 47 157.44 - 1 2 7 10 H Masakadza (MT) 2 2 1 74 37* 74 48 154.16 - - 6 4

Tigers' opener Chadwick Walton occupies the top position in the run-scoring charts, having scored 121 runs from two innings at an average of 60.5.

Bhilwara Kings' star batter Lendl Simmons slipped to the second position with 110 runs from three innings at an average of 55 and a strike rate of 150.68. Giants' opening batter Chris Gayle has 90 runs from two innings at an average of 45 at third.

Gurkeerat Singh (89) and Solomon Mire (81) dropped one position each to move to fourth and fifth, respectively. Irfan Pathan moved up from seventh to sixth with 79 runs.

Kevin Pietersen (77) dropped two positions to move to seventh. Ashely Nurse (75) descended two ranks to get to the eighth rank. Robin Uthappa (74) and Hamilton Masakadza (74) moved to the ninth and 10th positions, respectively.

Legends League Cricket 2023 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Overs MD Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 P Awana (MT) 2 2 6 - 35 6 4/19 5.83 5.83 6 1 - 2 I Udana (ICAP) 2 2 8 - 79 5 3/51 15.8 9.87 9.6 - - 3 R Sharma (BK) 3 3 11 - 104 5 2/25 20.8 9.45 13.2 - - 4 Hamid Hassan (SSS) 1 1 4 - 30 4 4/30 7.5 7.5 6 1 - 5 P Suyal (URH) 2 2 8 - 56 4 3/23 14 7 12 - - 6 CB Mpofu (URH) 2 2 8 - 57 4 2/23 14.25 7.12 12 - - 7 I Khan (MT) 2 2 8 - 67 4 3/31 16.75 8.37 12 - - 8 R Bhatia (GG) 2 2 8 - 70 4 3/31 17.5 8.75 12 - - 9 Anureet Singh (BK) 3 3 12 - 107 4 4/29 26.75 8.91 18 1 - 10 Harbhajan Singh (MT)"}">Harbhajan Singh (MT) 2 2 7 1 22 3 2/14 7.33 3.14 14 - -

Tigers' medium pacer Parwinder Awana moved to the top spot in the wickets charts with six scalps at an average of 4.66. India Capitals pacer Isuru Udana slipped down to the second spot with five wickets.

Kings spinner Rahul Sharma rose from seventh spot to make it to third with five scalps, striking at 13.2. Hamid Hassan with four wickets dropped one position down to the fourth spot.

Tigers leg-spinner Imran Khan climbed up to the fifth position with four wickets taken at an average of 13. Pawan Suyal (4) and Chris Mpofu (4) descended two positions each to hold the sixth and seventh positions.

Rajat Bhatia (4) retained the eighth spot. Anureet Singh (4) moved down three positions to ninth. Tigers off-spinner Harbhajan Singh (3) has settled with the 10th spot for now.