Legends League Cricket 2023: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Manipal Tigers vs Southern Superstars (Updated) ft. Pawan Negi & Parwinder Awana

Southern Superstars bagged a thrilling five-wicket win over Manipal Tigers in the ninth match of Legends League Cricket 2023. Molana Azad Stadium in Jammu hosted this match.

After opting to bat first on a slow wicket, Manipal Tigers posted a total of 124/9 in 20 overs. Batting at no.5, Angelo Perera top-scored with 47* off 34 balls with two fours and as many sixes. Abdur Razzak, Johan Botha and Pawan Negi scalped two wickets apiece for the Superstars.

In response, Jesse Ryder (30) and Upul Tharanga (30) stitched a 60-run first wicket partnership. However, they collapsed to lose their next four wickets for just 30 runs and were staring down the barrel at one stage.

Nevertheless, Shreevats Goswami (19*) and Pawan Negi (25*) resurrected the innings to take their side home with two balls to spare. Imran Khan and Praveen Gupta picked up two wickets each but couldn’t help the team defend the modest total.

Without any further ado, here are the leading run-scorers and wicket-takers of the ongoing Legends League Cricket 2023 season.

Legends League Cricket 2023 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 RL Powell (ICAP) 3 3 0 126 100 42 82 153.65 1 - 8 11 2 CAK Walton (MT) 2 2 0 121 104 60.5 67 180.59 1 - 12 6 3 CH Gayle (GG) 3 3 0 119 52 39.66 77 154.54 - 1 16 5 4 KA Edwards (ICAP) 3 3 1 115 59 57.5 79 145.56 - 1 12 5 5 PD Trego (URH) 3 3 1 112 59 56 53 211.32 - 1 13 6 6 Gurkeerat Singh (URH) 3 3 0 111 89 37 72 154.16 - 1 12 4 7 LMP Simmons (BK) 3 3 1 110 99* 55 73 150.68 - 1 13 3 8 H Masakadza (MT) 3* 3 1 100 37* 50 76 131.57 - - 8 4 9 RV Uthappa (MT) 3* 3 0 85 51 28.33 53 160.37 - 1 3 8 10 RE Levi (GG) 3 3 0 82 49 27.33 45 182.22 - - 11 4

India Capitals opener Ricardo Powell continues to lead the run-scoring charts with 126 runs from three innings. Manipal Tigers opener Chadwick Walton retained his second rank with 121 runs from two innings.

Gujarat Giants’ dashing opener Chris Gayle maintains his third rank with 119 runs from three innings. Kirk Edwards (115), Peter Trego (112), Gurkeerat Singh Mann (111) and Lendl Simmons (110) retained fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh ranks respectively.

Hamilton Masakadza (100) and Robin Uthappa (85) moved up from the 16th and 17th ranks to occupy the eighth and ninth ranks. Richard Levi (82) slipped from eighth to 10th rank in the standings.

Legends League Cricket 2023 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Overs MD Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 P Awana (MT) 3* 3 7 - 49 6 4/19 8.16 7 7 1 - 2 I Udana (ICAP) 3 3 12 - 118 6 3/51 19.66 9.83 12 - - 3 CB Mpofu (URH) 3 3 12 - 83 5 2/23 16.6 6.91 14.4 - - 4 I Khan (MT) 3* 3 11.4 - 85 5 3/31 17 7.28 14 - - 5 J Theron (ICAP) 3 3 12 - 88 5 2/19 17.6 7.33 14.4 - - 6 R Sharma (BK) 3 3 11 - 104 5 2/25 20.8 9.45 13.2 - - 7 Harbhajan Singh (MT) 3* 3 11 1 32 4 2/14 8 2.9 16.5 - - 8 Abdur Razzak (SSS) 3* 3 12 2 69 4 2/18 17.25 5.75 18 - - 9 Hamid Hassan (SSS) 3* 3 10 - 69 4 4/30 17.25 6.9 15 1 - 10 R Bhatia (GG) 3 2 8 - 70 4 3/31 17.5 8.75 12 - -

Manipal Tigers medium pacer Parwinder Awana maintained his pole position with six scalps at an average of 8.16. India Capitals pacer Isuru Udana secured the second rank with six wickets, averaging 19.66.

Urbanrisers Hyderabad’s pace bowler Chris Mpofu retained his third position with five wickets at an average of 16.6 while Imran Khan (5) moved from seventh to fourth rank, averaging 17.

Rusty Theron (5) and Rahul Sharma (5) slipped one position each to occupy the fifth and sixth ranks respectively. Harbhajan Singh (4) and Abdur Razzak (4) moved up to make it to the seventh and eighth positions at an average of 8 and 17.25.

Southern Superstars medium pacer Hamid Hassan moved down from sixth rank to the ninth spot with four scalps, averaging 17.25. Rajat Bhatia slipped from eighth rank to the 10th spot with four wickets.